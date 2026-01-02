A UK-based Nigerian man who worshipped with Jehovah's Witnesses overseas compared it to their Nigerian counterparts

He shared a video of his final attendance at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, and was seen singing with other members

Mixed reactions followed his comparison of the UK Jehovah's Witness group with Nigeria's, with some questioning while he left the Christian sect

A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions online after comparing the UK Jehovah's Witness with that of Nigeria.

The UK-based Nigerian, now an ex-member of the Christian group, shared a video of his last attendance at the Kingdom Hall abroad.

In the clip, the man, known on TikTok as Bennylee Akanni, sang along with other Witnesses in their Kingdom Hall.

Ex-Jehovah's Witness member shares observation

Akanni noticed that he was allowed to enter the Kingdom Hall with his braids and claimed that he would have been denied entry if it were in Nigeria. Words overlaid on his clip read:

"My last day as Jehovah Witness in the UK.

"Nigeria version will not even let me in with my braided hair."

According to Study, Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian religious sect rooted in the Adventist movement of the late 1800s in the United States. Members refer to their places of worship as Kingdom Halls, not churches.

Jehovah's Witness: Man's experience triggers mixed reactions

@Ugo_eze said:

"Your last day? 🙄 see how sweet your voice is, and you want to leave Jehovah's organization 😭 pls don't leave, I beg of you🙏🙏."

The~Shully~Lady said:

"Who no know bennylee 😂😂😂you are just exploring all religions 😂we know you soo well,but as you make it to wanting to be a witness as well, you are welcome because “WE WELCOME ALL SORTS OF PEOPLE.“

Olivia 🌱 said:

"Nobody can stop you from entering Kingdom Hall in Nigeria bcos of your hair or how you’re dressed 💯 So the Nigeria version type I don’t understand what you mean by that!"

Black'crystal luxury👜👠👡👛 said:

"I wish to know your story...this is unbelievable....coz I know you to be babalawo now."

Thompson Onuoha said:

"It's women who make hair, men cut their hair. That's the Nigerian way/culture. The Bible advises one to adapt so as to not stumble people - the other brothers, the neighbours or people in our territory. At the end, the decision rests on you. Please make the right one."

laughter said:

"That you attend meetings does not make you a Jehovah’s Witness …. Even in Nigeria u can attend meetings with your braided hair…… We don’t judge."

