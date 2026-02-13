A Nigerian man has shared the frustrating experience he encountered after purchasing his first car

The young man had driven the car out of the dealership and begun cruising it without first having it serviced by a mechanic

The aftermath of this decision was unfavourable, costing him a huge amount of money and almost leading him to sell the car

A Nigerian man has shared how his first car ownership experience turned into a costly lesson in vehicle maintenance.

His excitement about owning a car was short-lived as he soon discovered that driving a car straight from the dealership without proper checks could lead to financial setbacks.

Man shares experience after buying new car

The man, @mayowaofyt on X, shared his frustrating story, revealing that his ordeal began when his car suddenly refused to start.

Panicked, he contacted the dealer, only to be informed that he should have had the vehicle serviced by a mechanic before using it.

The advice came after he had already incurred huge costs on repairs and servicing.

A string of issues cropped up, from alignment problems to oil changes, leaving him questioning his decision to purchase the car.

The financial strain was exacerbated when he accidentally damaged the vehicle, requiring further repairs.

Despite the setbacks, the man was relieved that the car was a brand new model, which made the repair process less complicated.

He acknowledged that if it had been a used vehicle, the situation could have been much worse.

The experience was a humbling one, teaching him the importance of thorough vehicle checks and regular maintenance.

In his words:

"When I bought my first car, I just drove it straight from the dealer and started cruising. Big boy stuff. I was feeling myself until one day the car refused to start. The steering was stiff, nothing was moving. I called the dealer like 'omo wetin do my car o' and the man asked me 'wait, did you even take the car to a mechanic to rewire?'

"I said no, the car was working fine now. He laughed and said 'oga go and get a mechanic jare.' That was how the wahala started. I got to the mechanic and it was one thing after another. Bills, servicing, alignment, buy this oil, fix this, check that. I almost asked myself 'wait, who sent me to buy this car?'

"Three days after coming back from the mechanic, I bashed the car from the side. Took it to the panel beater and they said thank God the car was first body and not Nigerian used, otherwise I would have cried. They did something minor and it was back in shape. I nearly returned that car honestly. But now?That's my baby for real."

Reactions as man shares experience with new car

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Takad said:

"Can you elaborate on that steering stiff, cause I am having same issues after 6months and there is not any ABS light on the dashboard, mechanical no sabi wetin be that."

Wisdom Ray said:

"Rewire as how, what are you rewiring? I agree with going for general servicing which are oil and filter change, coolant check, hydraulic, brake pad change, battery test, tyre check, wheel alignment & balancing, ac check but why would you rewire a car?"

OA MBA said:

"I experienced almost similar experience especially issues with coils. But the car Dey serve me wella."

Mr Gozie said:

"When I first bought my car I drove it for more than 6 months without fixing a single thing 😂 just oil change that’s all. Na when I break one of the headlight I Sabi say mechanic Dey, since then it’s only wheel bearing and power steering pump I have changed."

See the post below:

