A young Nigerian man went viral after he proudly showed customers his school results while selling ice cream on the street

His result revealed he graduated with a Second Class Upper in Computer Engineering, earning an impressive 3.72 CGPA

The video sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians discussing how unemployment affects graduates

A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing his university result with customers while selling ice cream on the street.

In a trending TikTok video spotted by Legit.ng, the man, said to be from northern Nigeria, was seen surrounded by customers in the middle of the road as he proudly showed them his academic result.

A Nigerian man who sells ice cream to survive shows his customers his university result. Photo credit: Iuza studios/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The result showed that he graduated with an impressive Second Class Upper in Computer Engineering. As the camera zoomed into his result that appeared on his phone, he finished with a 3.72 CGPA.

The customers gathered around him appeared surprised as they examined the result. Some of them exclaimed in surprise, questioning how someone with such strong academic performance ended up selling ice cream.

Some could also be heard expressing concern about the state of the country Nigeria, suggesting it was its economic challenges that could have contributed to his situation.

A young Nigerian man proudly shows his customers his university results while selling ice cream. Photo credit: @tolafundz6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Ahh Nigeria ti ba je o," could be heard at the background.

Despite their reactions, the young man remained calm while sharing his achievement.

Reactions to ice-cream man's academic result

The video has since sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians debating the realities faced by graduates and the limited job opportunities available. Some of the comments are below.

On Deck said:

"Computer engineering?? The guy is blessed."

𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐤𝐲 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 wrote:

"God nah why I focus on business after secondary sch because wth."

Last born commented:

"Omo no be AAA I dey see so Omo this life go far gon oo na even engineering he study engineering way hard like mad to study Omo the guy try."

LAH DRIP wrote:

"Some people still dey collect jamb form. Anyway studying is good sha."

ZAINAB said:

"First class but keep hustle hard."'

Watch the TikTok video below:

UNILAG first-class graduate recounts failure

In a related story, a University of Lagos first-class graduate shared moments when he failed a course and had a carry-over in his first year.

In a lengthy post shared on LinkedIn, the UNILAG graduate, Temitope Kolawole, disclosed that the first carryover he ever received in the university was in chemistry during his first year.

Despite the setback, the graduate said he chose not to quit. Instead, he slowly rebuilt his confidence. He stated focusing on consistency rather than instant results.

He began teaching junior students, compiling study materials, and documenting his learning process, even while still struggling with his own grades.

Lady gets confused after getting job offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady sought advice online after receiving two internship offers in Lagos and Ondo, both paying the same salary.

She expressed concern about the higher cost of living in Lagos compared to cheaper rent options in Ondo.

Social media users shared mixed opinions, weighing networking opportunities in Lagos against affordability in Ondo.

Source: Legit.ng