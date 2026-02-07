A fresh graduate from a Nigerian university has expressed his excitement on X (formerly Twitter) after he secured a job just days after his graduation

On January 22, the young man took to social media to excitedly announce that he has graduated from the university, and people celebrated him at the time

Now, he has another reason to celebrate, and his recent tweet about landing a job has grabbed the attention of internet users

A Nigerian graduate is officially off the labour market after securing a job, just days after completing his university education.

In a viral tweet on January 22, the young man, with the handle @OnlyDotun, informed netizens that he was now a graduate.

A man celebrates getting a job days after his graduation from the university. Photo Credit: @OnlyDotun

Source: Twitter

"I graduated from the university," he wrote while sharing a picture of himself in his academic gown.

He didn't mention the university he graduated from.

New job 15 days after university graduation

Fifteen days later, the young man, a digital marketer, tweeted about landing a job and attached a screenshot giving a sneak peek of the offer of employment he received via email.

He attributed his success to God, who he noted has been so good to him. He tweeted:

"I graduated from the university in January and I got a job offer in February.

"God is so good to me."

His tweet blew up on the social media platform, garnering 46.7k views, over 2k likes and more than 100 comments.

A young man secures employment days after his graduation. Photo Credit: @OnlyDotun

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@Haybee_Ab08 said:

"Congratulations, go and smash it."

@shubby_endy said:

"God is in this story.

"Congratulations."

@mjaymadu said:

"The feeling is heavenly."

@compound_crew said:

"In God we trust.

"Welcome to the workforce."

@KYROS_Sam said:

"God is good brother.

"I graduated 1st of Feb and I got a job on the 6th as well.

"Cheers to greater achievements."

@Just_ebube said:

"Congratulations stranger !! I’m so proud of you."

@EP_Josef said:

"Congratulations.

"Can you kindly share the resources you used to learn digital marketing?"

@PeterMmuo said:

"Congrats bro.

"Just lost my first big boy role for an Australian company.

"The grind continues."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate had celebrated getting a big job offer after three years of being without a job.

UNILAG graduate gets job months after NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate had secured his first job four months after the completion of his NYSC program.

The man said he wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination once. He was admitted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and he graduated successfully. After completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), he said he got a job after four months.

He worked in the banking sector for six years before he decided to apply for a scholarship. The young man disclosed that he was able to get funding to study for his PhD using his BSc without going through a master's degree. Social media users reacted to his breakthroughs.

Source: Legit.ng