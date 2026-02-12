Mkpouto Pius, a medical geneticist, has expressed excitement at being granted a French visa without starting the application process herself and spending a dime

According to the Nigerian in the diaspora, she got home to discover that she had been granted a French visa, and she explained how it happened

Mkpouto noted that it took just two working days to process her visa, and described it as the sweetest visa she has ever been granted

A medical geneticist, Mkpouto Pius, has celebrated getting a French visa without applying herself or spending any money.

Mkpouto disclosed this in a Facebook post on her verified handle on Wednesday, February 11.

How medical geneticist got French visa

According to Mkpouto, who is currently abroad, her fellowship sent her name and those of others to the Embassy of France in Dublin.

Next, the embassy sent her an email requesting that she bring her passport and documents to them. Mkpouto said she submitted her complete documents, and after two days, they returned her passport with a long-term French visa.

An excited Mkpouto admitted that it is the sweetest visa she has ever received, noting that it is another benefit of schooling, which she said increases mobility around the world.

She threw shade at those who ridicule the education. Her Facebook post read:

"I just came home to find I have been granted a French visa

"I didn’t even apply for this visa. Not in the way that I always apply for every other visa in my life.

"My fellowship just sent our names to the embassy of France in Dublin.

"The embassy sent me an email asking me to bring my passport and documents to them.

"I gave them my complete documents on Monday.

"Today they sent my passport back with a long term French visa in it.

"Just 2 working days to process!

"And I did not pay €1 for it.

"That is by far the sweetest visa I have ever been granted.

"Yet another benefit of going to school. Increased mobility around the world.

"But you say school na scam.

"Okay na.

"Anyways, we’re off to France baby!!"

What French visa guideline says

According to the French government visa guidelines, any visa applicant aged 12 or older must submit his or her visa application in person.

The following biometric data will be required: a photo (scanned or taken during your appointment), and ten fingerprints.

"You may be exempt from attending your visa appointment in person if :

"Your fingerprints were previously collected as part of an earlier application less than 59 months before the date of your current application," the website further stated.

