Lady Bags High Paying Job With Company, Gets Free MacBook Pro, iPhone, People React
- A Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after securing a new job with impressive incentives
- According to the lady, she was not only offered a salary higher than that of her former workplace, but she was also given a new MacBook Pro and iPhone
- Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app, as social media users congratulated her in the comments section
A Nigerian lady was so excited as she announced to her followers that she had landed a new job with an impressive package.
The role came with a huge salary increase, surpassing her previous employment, and was accompanied by some exciting perks.
New employee gets MacBook, iPhone
Identified as @girlsluvbunni on X, the lady revealed the details of her new position, which included a huge pay rise and top-of-the-line gadgets.
The generous offer clearly left her thrilled, and she rushed to her X account to share her joy, igniting lots of congratulatory messages from friends and followers.
The lady's new job comes with a salary that is higher than her previous one. In addition to the increased pay, she was also gifted a brand-new MacBook Pro and iPhone, a welcome addition to her professional toolkit.
In her words:
"New job came with a 30k pay rise + new macbook pro and iPhone."
Reactions as joyous new employee celebrates online
The news sparked lots of reactions, with many Nigerians taking to social media to offer congratulatory messages and best wishes.
Olacey said:
"Periodddd. Congratulations my lovee."
Cheeytheparrot said:
"Asin dollars?"
Princess Hill said:
"They hiring? lol. Nah, Congrats! That is amazing!"
Forgottenson said:
Andre Smith said:
Therealdidi said:
"That counted for real. Congratulations."
Azariah said:
"Congratulations."
Alex G said:
"Congratulations. Manifesting."
@Débonnaire Betty said:
"Hummmm no absolutely no. Sr PM here with 7+ years of experience. The sweet spot might be being an internal corporate manager."
@os_supavillain added:
"More women should get into tech sales (presales). Very rewarding in every way and nearly all women I’ve worked with have been naturally good at the job."
@Sarah M said:
"Hi, I'm an introvert teacher. wanna switch careers. what certificates do I need to pursue this remotely."
See the post below:
Lady bags high paying job
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady expressed happiness on social media after receiving the 'greatest news' of her life.
In her now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she rejoiced over landing a high paying remote job in dollars.
Source: Legit.ng
