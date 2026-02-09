A Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after securing a new job with impressive incentives

According to the lady, she was not only offered a salary higher than that of her former workplace, but she was also given a new MacBook Pro and iPhone

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app, as social media users congratulated her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady was so excited as she announced to her followers that she had landed a new job with an impressive package.

The role came with a huge salary increase, surpassing her previous employment, and was accompanied by some exciting perks.

New employee gets MacBook, iPhone

Identified as @girlsluvbunni on X, the lady revealed the details of her new position, which included a huge pay rise and top-of-the-line gadgets.

The generous offer clearly left her thrilled, and she rushed to her X account to share her joy, igniting lots of congratulatory messages from friends and followers.

The lady's new job comes with a salary that is higher than her previous one. In addition to the increased pay, she was also gifted a brand-new MacBook Pro and iPhone, a welcome addition to her professional toolkit.

In her words:

"New job came with a 30k pay rise + new macbook pro and iPhone."

Lady rejoices as she receives free MacBook Pro, iPhone from new employer. Photo credit: @girlsluvbunni/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as joyous new employee celebrates online

The news sparked lots of reactions, with many Nigerians taking to social media to offer congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Olacey said:

"Periodddd. Congratulations my lovee."

Cheeytheparrot said:

"Asin dollars?"

Princess Hill said:

"They hiring? lol. Nah, Congrats! That is amazing!"

Forgottenson said:

Andre Smith said:

Therealdidi said:

"That counted for real. Congratulations."

Azariah said:

"Congratulations."

Alex G said:

"Congratulations. Manifesting."

Princess Hill added:

@Débonnaire Betty said:

"Hummmm no absolutely no. Sr PM here with 7+ years of experience. The sweet spot might be being an internal corporate manager."

@os_supavillain added:

"More women should get into tech sales (presales). Very rewarding in every way and nearly all women I’ve worked with have been naturally good at the job."

@Sarah M said:

"Hi, I'm an introvert teacher. wanna switch careers. what certificates do I need to pursue this remotely."

Lady bags high paying job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady expressed happiness on social media after receiving the 'greatest news' of her life.

In her now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she rejoiced over landing a high paying remote job in dollars.

Source: Legit.ng