A Nigerian woman explained why she chose to remain unmarried and child-free, saying no man met her standards

She shared qualities of an ideal partner, including domestic duties and full lifestyle alignment

Her comments on marriage roles and control sparked widespread reactions and debate among social media users

A Nigerian woman has stirred widespread reactions on social media after explaining why she does not want to get married or have children.

In a TikTok video, the woman, identified as @stephaniejudithuc, said she believes marriage is not for her because she has not found a man who meets her personal standards.

A Nigerian lady sparks debate after explaining why she does not want to get married. Photo credit: @stepheniejudithuc. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the kind of man she would consider building a family with does not exist. She said it was because of that she had remained unmarried and child-free.

Lady shares marriage expectations

In her words:

"The thing is, no man actually meets my standards. Like, the kind of man I want to marry, I don't think he exists. All men are either 'disvirgined,' you know, expired, or they are just ugly. And I don't want my child to look that way."

She went on to mention qualities she said her ideal man must have.

One of the qualities she wanted in a man was that he conform to her lifestyle, values, and expectations, including domestic responsibilities and chores.

A Nigerian lady shares strict qualities for an ideal partner. Photo credit: @stepheniejudithuc. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

One statement that made a buzz was her saying that she would prefer to be the financial provider in the relationship, as such, she would be in full control of making household decisions.

She said:

"He must be someone that is domestically equipped. He must know how to cook, wash my clothes and, you know, the kids that we are going to give birth to, he must do the laundry."

She added:

"I will come and pay his groom price. Because it is me that will pay, and drop him in my house. I will marry a man by myself. I will marry you, you will bear my surname, and you will stay in my house"

The TikToker added that she had no interest in traditional marital roles and criticised what she described as societal pressure on women to marry and have children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to woman's criteria for marriage

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

SciTalk said:

"I will remind you all of these in the next 10years."

Nasy B cakes wrote:

"Don't bother about financially, I will handle it 😂😂 Energy!!!"

Ntam Silas commented:

"You're leaving enough digital footprints for the future... More interesting days ahead."

Brighty stated:

"Oh, one of the smartest African queens. This Ethiopian lady is proud of you, my beautiful sis."

Lady doesn't want to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian woman went viral after criticising traditional marriage roles and questioning expectations placed on wives.

She cited early-morning cooking and dealing with a snoring partner as major deal-breakers for marriage.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online, reigniting debates about gender roles, standards, and relationships.

Source: Legit.ng