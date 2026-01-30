A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional moment when her security guard, who had been working with her for a while, left the job

According to the woman, the young man had decided to pursue a new opportunity in search of better prospects

In an emotional video, she bid him farewell and told him to feel free to return if the new path he was following didn't work out

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing the emotional farewell between a Nigerian woman and her security guard.

The young man had been a part of the woman's household staff for some time before deciding to leave in pursuit of better opportunities.

Woman bids farewell to security man

The woman, known as @originalb059 on TikTok, shared the emotional moment the security guard packed his properties and prepared to leave.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude for his service and offered words of encouragement as he embarked on a new journey.

She told him that if the new opportunity didn't work out, he was always welcome to return.

In her words:

"Promise our security guy has left us for good. Once you get there and wetin you dey do no work, you're always free to come back. But if it works, please look for someone for us. Safe journey. Take good care of yourself."

Reactions as woman bids farewell to security

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Paul | Health and Fitness said:

“If wetin u go do no work, u free to come back” it means he will always have a place with them whether as a worker or friend. Doesn’t mean she’s not wishing him well. Even if what he went to do works, he can always feel free to come visit them cause he’s welcomed everyday into their family. No be everything be bad mind abeg."

@udaegbendinso1 reacted:

"Why not pray for him and wish him well which one is waiting him dey do no work come back if e work no come back."

@Seezy smith said:

"Everything he’s going to do will work out for good ijn, madam go find another person he won’t serve you till eternity."

@HE Is IFE added:

"You see what she said ehn, she understands life, I commot my working place last year, to start new life and stand on my own, between 2 months nothing work out as planned, from fire to fry pan, from bush to heavy forest, guess what I returned to my working place this year march and started my work with the same position that I held before, now everything is working out again for me just pray make life no show you shege."

