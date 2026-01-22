A university student surprised classmates by bringing her pet cat to lectures, calmly placing it inside a handbag

A video of a young lady with her pet cat in a classroom setting has sparked mixed and hilarious reactions online.

A TikTok user, identified as @xoxo.belindaaa, shared the moment her friend left her hostel and took her pet cat with her to lectures.

A university student brings her pet cat to class, sparking reactions.

Despite the weird scene, her coursemates seemed cool with it as they all concentrated on their various activities.

University student brings cat to lecture hall

The university student placed the cat inside her black handbag. What surprised many who watched the video was the cat's calmness. Unlike some cats, the lady's pet remained calm and peaceful, observing his surroundings.

A young lady takes her pet cat to school, causing buzz online.

Sharing the video, @xoxo.belindaaa said:

"My friend brought a pet to class today. Y'all meet Eastern, our class pet."

Watch the TikTok video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 views, over a thousand comments, and over 91,000 likes.

Reactions to cat pet in class

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Daniel Forbes joked:

"Lecturer: Are you with me. Cat: Meowww."

Sis.tina commented:

"Wow, it’s so well behaved."

Eno. stated:

"The cat don collect warning from house."

Barbie girl questioned:

"How can an orange cat be well behave like this?"

TheJamilaDiaries commented:

"This cat behaves better than my ex."

Son of grace said:

"Omo see as the cat cooperate if nah this my wereys dem go pick race nhi o."

University of Maiduguri releases pet control statement

In a report dated some months ago, in 2025, the University of Maiduguri released a statement on the ownership of pets on campus.

According to the school's management team, students and pet owners should keep their pets within the confines of their homes and not bring them to lectures.

Owners of dogs on campus were also mandated to register their dogs with the Veterinary Teaching Hospital. This step was to keep track of all dogs housed on campus and ensure that they receive the necessary vaccinations.

By doing this, we can maintain their health and safety while proactively preventing the potential spread of lethal diseases from animals to humans.

See the released statement below:

