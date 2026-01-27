A Nigerian woman went viral after bringing her small dog, which she called her best friend, to the office

Her HR manager confronted her angrily, questioning her seriousness and ordering her to take the dog outside

The video sparked hilarious reactions online as viewers debated professionalism and bringing pets to work

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after sharing a hilarious video of the moment she decided to bring her 'best friend' to work, only to be met with a strong query from her human resources manager.

The lady's 'best friend' in question was her small, furry dog.

In a TikTok spotted by Legit.ng, and shared by @slekky, the lady arrived at work with her dog. She also allowed it to explore the office space until her HR manager got the information that she brought an animal to the office.

Nigerian lady brings dog to work

Some seconds into the trending video, her boss began questioning her seriousness to work by bringing the dog to the workplace.

Yelling at the top of his voice, he said:

"Why will you bring a dog to the office?! You don't come to the office to play!"

As the cute dog continued to wag his tail and move around, the HR manager's voice continued to rage.

In his words:

"Please take this thing outside! If you are not ready to go to work, stay at your home!"

Sharing the video on TikTok, she captioned:

"Decided to carry my best friend to the office today, but I don't know why my HR is sounding like it's a big deal."

At the time of filing this report, the video has gathered over 14,000 views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady bringing dog to work

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

FEMI stated:

"Be like work tire you. You dey carry that Kain thing go office."

Aarinade_ said:

"Overreacting ke? Why you go carry dog to the office? You go put person for talk, and you expect the person not to talk?"

Sir P wrote:

"You for carry your siblings too and your grandma make all of Una gather for office."

Olami commented:

"If na your papa office shey una go take am... Iwa werey."

Lu beauty and essentials said:

"It's a big deal, if everyone start to bring their pets to work, then it may as well be a vet clinic."

DOLLYFAMAK Empire commented:

"At a professional setting?? una dey overstep boundaries sha."

Pharuq commented:

"So because the dog is friendly to you means make werey no bite another person. Your HR is calm if na me na query."

Nigerian lady brings pet cat to lecture

Legit.ng has earlier reported that a university student surprised classmates by bringing her pet cat to class, calmly placing it inside her handbag.

The cat remained unusually calm throughout the class, drawing amusement and praise from viewers online.

The viral TikTok video sparked hilarious reactions and quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

