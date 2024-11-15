A Nigerian man has gone viral over his post on Facebook wherein he gave a heartfelt appreciation to his wife

The grateful man sang his wife's praises, saying she sacrificed her chastity, schooling and other things for him

While some people gushed over his touching write-up, others offered advice to the man regarding his wife

A man, Momoh Jimoh Orata, has showered encomiums on his wife and recounted all she did for him.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 14, the man said his wife, Queen Habby, sacrificed a lot for him.

Jimoh said his wife sacrificed her life for him. Photo Credit: Momoh Jimoh Orata

Jimoh said his wife sacrificed her chastity, schooling, career, and life for him, adding that he would continue to love her. Jimoh attached her pictures to his Facebook post.

"The woman who sacrifices her virg.inity, her school, her carrier and her life just for me. I will continue to love you Dearest Queen Habby," Jimoh wrote.

His Facebook post was met with mixed feelings.

Jimoh's post hailing wife generates .buzz

Adeola Eniola Oladimeji said:

"Why would you do that to that nice woman? May God reward you."

Jennifer Emmanuel said:

"The woman looks decent and well taken care of.

"Sacrificing her studies and career at a point doesn't mean she won't take them up when it is more convenient for her.

"School no dey run,she can go back to school whenever she want,she can achieve whatever she want as long as she is determined to and her husband supports her financially,emotionally and otherwise.

"So I see no reason why y'all are roasting the woman for her decision.

"They say love can make you do crazy things. And there is no love without sacrifices.

"The sacrifice should be from both sides though so it wouldn't be one sided.

"Make Una leave this fine woman biko,Una don too roast her 🤦🏼‍♀🤦🏼‍♀🤦🏼‍♀."

Osas Constance said:

"Later you go still ask her.

"Watin she bring to the table.

"Make love no allow me forget to fix my life.

"When l have the opportunity."

Maranatha Udochukwu said:

"Hope it's worth it at the end. Why sacrifice your school and career, which invariably is your will power for anyone, while they have theirs going.

"Most women always doing the irrational, all in the name of "love"."

