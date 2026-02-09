Pop star Drake lost a huge bet after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl final

Five players of Nigerian descent featured for both teams in the biggest sporting tournament in the United States

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election aspirant, Peter Obi, celebrated the players of Nigerian descent in the teams

Pop superstar Drake blew a significant amount of money on a bet he placed on the Super Bowl final after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Drake is reputable for losing bets, which fans have dubbed the Drake curse, as teams or individuals he bet on ended up losing their high-profile matches.

Drake loses bet after Seattle Seahawks beat New England patriots in Super Bowl final.

Source: Getty Images

As seen on his Instagram page, he placed a huge bet of $1 million on the New England Patriots to win, and expected to cash out $2.95 million if it had won.

The Seattle Seahawks ran out 29-13 winners over the New England Patriots, and Drake lost his bet. According to the Drake Curse, he has lost 53 of his 83 bets.

Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya is his biggest victim, having lost all three matches that the Canadian rapper placed a bet on. Dricus du Plessis thanked Drake after beating the Nigerian in 2024.

Nigerian stars shine at Super Bowl

As noted by The Sun Nigeria, five players of Nigerian descent, four of whom were on the winning team and the other at New England Patriots.

Uchena Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Nick Emmanwori, Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi, featured for the Seattle Seahawks, while Michael Onwenu starred for the New England Patriots. Onwenu played an instrumental role in helping the Patriots reach the final.

Peter Obi sends message to Nigerian players

Former President aspirant, Governor Peter Obi, celebrated the NFL stars of Nigerian descent, with a message on his official X page. Obi congratulated both teams and used the opportunity to urge for investment in Nigeria’s sports.

“Their success highlights the importance of discipline, opportunity, and systems that are intentionally designed to discover, nurture, and reward talent. Watching them serves as a powerful reminder of what Nigerians can achieve when the right environment is created for excellence to flourish, a part of his statement reads

“I firmly believe that Nigeria is not lacking in talent; our challenge has always been the absence of leadership that can consistently unlock and utilise that talent through vision, competence, integrity, and strong institutions.

Peter Obi sends message to Nigerian-descent stars after Super Bowl final. Photo by Stephen Chambers.

Source: Getty Images

“When leadership is executed effectively, Nigeria won’t just participate on the global stage; we will excel and lead in sports, science, technology, business, education, and every sphere of human endeavour.”

Obi has been constantly vocal in the Nigerian sports sector, sending congratulatory messages and criticising the government after major sporting events.

Drake loses bet on Joshua vs Paul fight

Legit.ng previously reported that Drake lost his bet after Anthony Joshua defeated American YouTuber Jake Paul in a Netflix exhibition fight.

Drake placed a bet of $200,000 on the American to defeat the British-Nigerian boxer, but Joshua prevailed with a sixth-round knockout.

Source: Legit.ng