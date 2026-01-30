Adepoju Tobi Samuel, an accredited FIFA and CAF photo-journalist, has reacted to the death of Samuel Chukwueze's mother

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a photo-journalist accredited by FIFA and CAF, expressed his condolences following the death of Samuel Chukwueze's mother.

The footballer, who plays for the Super Eagles, had been trying his best to care for his mother who was battling illness.

Journalist speaks on death of Chukwueze's mother

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, identified as @OgaNlaMedia on X, disclosed the extent to which Chukwueze went to care for his mother.

According to him, the footballer had been facing challenges both on and off the pitch, but remained strong mentally.

Despite his busy schedule, Chukwueze would often travel from England to Italy immediately after matches to check on his mother.

The photo-journalist's statement praised Chukwueze's devotion to his mother, who had reportedly been ill for months.

In his words:

"Samuel Chukwueze has been dealing with a lot both on and off the pitch. His Mother has been sick for months, but he has stayed strong mentally. A few times, he would finish a League match in England and fly immediately to Italy to check on his mother, who was in bed with an illness. May his mother's soul rest in peace."

Reactions trail Journalist's post about Chukwueze

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Unsigned Hype said:

"This is not why he missed the penalty the way he did, please. If it were a bother at the time, he shoulda excused himself from the team camp entirely."

Officer Famous said:

"God, forgive me for hurling abusive words on him not knowing what he's going through. May the soul of the mother rest in peace."

Dami reacted:

"The guy is mentally strong."

Emilo said:

"Now I understand why he played the rubbish penalty. Kpele Chukwueze."

Deezeerhh added:

"Ilnnes illness illness!Chai May God heal us all."

@EgM Garrick said:

"Sorry my brother. But please take Sunday off please. Is a big loss and you don’t need to be in match day lineup on Sunday. My condolences my brother."

@BOP DADDY FC reacted:

"Omo Seh No Be All D Swear Wey Ena Swear For Am During AFCON Come Sup Now Ah Sorry For Your Loss."

Tpreye law said:

"So yall, i think we should put the penalty missing thing behind us. Someone just lost their mum, and some of you are not even commenting sensible things. He actually was not the only one who played so nonchalantly during penalty, and the camera just had to be on him at the moment he was chewing gum, which is in no way his fault. Please show your condolences to his family instead of posting derogatory comments."

