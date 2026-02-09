A lady who claimed that NSPPD members were harassing her has cried out to Pastor Jerry Eze, who is the convener of the prayer

She narrated what she did and how NSPPD members “bullied” her because of it, as she justified her action in her TikTok video

The lady’s video caught people’s attention and sparked mixed reactions, with some advising her on what she should do

A young woman cried out as she claimed that members of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) online prayers were harassing her online.

The NSPPD is a daily early morning prayer organised by the senior pastor of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze.

A lady shares how NSPPD members were harassing her. Photo: TikTok/@mademoizelle_np, @pastorjerryeze

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mademoizelle_np on TikTok, the woman called out to Pastor Jerry and his associates concerning what she was facing for NSPPD followers, who also call themselves NSPPDians.

Woman faces ‘bullying’ from NSPPDians, explain why

The French-speaking woman stated that she was instructed by the Holy Spirit to go online and do the translation of Pst Jerry Eze’s daily prayers from English to French.

According to her, this would enable French speakers to understand and follow up the online prayer.

But sadly, since she started doing it, she had been facing harassment from followers of the program.

She captioned the video:

“Please @Pastor Jerry Eze @Pastor Eno Jerry @Pastor Uguru Eme Uguru @Pastor Okey please Hear me out and kindly tell me what to do.

“I am willing to do anything you décide, but please help me. Should I stop or should I continue?”

She added in the comments:

“I asked for permission by emails, and text message on their Whataapp mine and I did not receive any response. So should I stop translating and wait for the permission? Come on! This is exactly the point of this vidéo. Francophones need such Ministry without wasting Time. This is the work of God. Do your findings.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trails lady’s experience with NSPPD members

@nousdeux44 said:

"my sister. don't mind people. I sent you a private msg months ago to tell you that we also doing that for our mothers and sisters. People are in need of prayers. carry on

@steph said:

"before you translate people's work.... take permission to avoid being harassed or seen as a fraud. Many people are translating but with permission from the church... do your findings."

@Miss-smile 6_0 said:

"it's a revival but please just contact them to protect yourself."

@LoveNne said:

"just get permission and approval from the church, alot of people are been scammed under the disguise of helping people access NSPPD."

Schyroh

"You should wait n get communication from them officially. Just because God tells you something doesn't mean it's a go ahead to start immediately. Wisdom is needed. God will never bring confusion or something that will cause shame to His name. Everything we do should glorify God.mTranslation maybe needed but for prayer ministry it's not only Translation like preaching. This is warfare. You're joking. Stop justifying yourself and do the right thing. Pray that they get back to you if really God spoke to you n not ur mind."

A lady cried out to Pastor Jerry Eze over alleged harassment from NSPPD members. Photo: @pastorjerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a lady shared the 3 things she carried to the NSPPD prayer conference in TBS, Onikan.

Lady shares experience at NSPPD prayer conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who arrived early at the venue of the NSSPD Lagos Conference shared her experience after getting there.

She posted a video of something unusual she saw after she arrived at the venue in the morning, hours before the conference.

Her video caught people’s attention as many spoke about the Pst Jerry Eze’s event, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng