A lady who attended the 2026 New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Prayer Conference in Lagos has shared her experience online

According to the lady who volunteered at the programme, it was a great opportunity attendees didn't take for granted as they 'encountered God face-to-face'

She sent an emotional message to Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of NSPPD, commending his energy, anointing, and the declarations made to attendees

Olajumoke Oluwa Ranti, a Nigerian lady who attended the 2026 NSPPD Prayer Conference in Lagos, went emotional as she described her experience at the programme, which was held on February 6 at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

In a Facebook post, Olajumoke released a video highlighting some of her personal moments at the programme, which had a massive turnout.

NSPPD Conference attendee's message to Pastor Jerry

Olajumoke, who volunteered at the programme, said she and other attendees 'encountered God face-to-face', and recounted how she shed tears when Pastor Jerry Eze, the event's convener, told them to imagine what they would tell God if staring at him in the physical form.

She appreciated God for the programme and also commended Pastor Jerry for his energy, anointing and declarations, which she is still trying to understand.

Olajumoke further noted the boldness and audacity the cleric stirred up among the attendees, noting that it was not just a prayer conference but an impartation that would never leave her memory. She wrote:

"NSPPD Lagos Prayer Conference 2026🤍..

"El-Roi we will never take this great opportunity for granted🙏🏽.. we encountered God face to face.. when PJ said imagine yourself seeing God face to face what will you tell him, Oh God I shed tears, things to say at that moment left me it was just tears. El-Roi Thank you.. 🙇🏻‍♀️🙏🏽

"To PJ @realjerryeze your energy, the anointing, declarations you poured out am still trying to wrap my head round it, the boldness, audacity you put inside Nsppdians Chaii.. Thank for everything PJ.. we love you, love you love you🤍🫶🏼🤍🤍… This was not just a Prayer Conference it was an impartation, an encounter that will never leave my memory.. Just leave me at the Altar with my Father."

People react to NSPPD Prayer Conference

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the just-concluded event below:

New Voice said:

"It Gets Bigger and Better from one Conference to Another- Thank you EL-ROI for making it happen in my Generation. It is a privilege to witness such."

Emmanuel Chiemezie said:

"God Almighty alone deserves all the glory, honour, praises and adoration for all He has done. More Grace to you and your dear husband for the work ahead."

Favour Peter said:

"What God can not do, does not exist we dey pray e dey show."

Ify Umenwa said:

"An encounter indeed...chai GOD is here oo.

"What GOD cannot do does not exist 🙏❤️."

Teghen Adria said:

"Thank you El Roi .

"It was indeed more than what words can express. I watched it online throughout and still felt as though I was present there Live.

"May Gods Almighty name be praised for ever."

Onyeka Onwuamaegbu Ndukwe said:

"El-Roi has made a name for Himself. Thank you Sir. A million tongues are not enough to thank you for what you did. El Roi dalu ooo."

