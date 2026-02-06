A Nigerian lady who arrived early at the venue of the NSSPD Lagos Conference shared her experience after getting there

She posted a video of something unusual she saw after she arrived at the venue in the morning, hours before the conference

Her video caught people’s attention as many spoke about the Pst Jerry Eze’s event, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

After arriving early at the venue of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Lagos Conference, a lady shared something unusual she noticed.

She quickly used her phone camera to capture what she saw at Pst Jerry Eze’s programme and posted it online.

Lady Who Arrived Early at Venue of NSPPD Lagos Conference Posts Unusual Thing She Saw, Video Trends

Source: TikTok

On her TikTok page @zaradiogo1, the lady showed what she saw at the venue, which is at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

She noted that the event was slated for 9 pm on Friday, February 6, 2025, but she got there by 8:30 am, only to find out that there was a crowd already.

The lady said in the video:

"Event of 9 pm and people are already choked up here."

She captioned the video:

"Currently at 8:30 am. Abi make I keep seat for you?"

When asked why she got there so early, the lady said:

"I’m going home. I just came to reserve seats."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at NSPPD Conference

ara28182 said:

"Hi pls is the place getting really filled up already?????😭😭😭 Make I start to Dey come

BROWS LASH AND NAILS IN IKOTUN

😂😂😂😂 abeg I don like your post and i don comment too😂 keep seat for me ejor mama

Dearest

ok we don comment how many seat you go keep for us

POSH💜💜💜💜

I was there earlier last year it’s always choked oooo

Ruty

I go join online

Hashtag the Wigstylist🔥

Abeg keep seat oh, I done like the post

steffian

What’s the update now am on my way

FOOD VENDOR IN BENIN

Zara baby can you keep seat for me

Tochi | Social Media Manager

una no sleep for house?

Source: Legit.ng