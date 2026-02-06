Lady Who Arrived Early at Venue of NSPPD Lagos Conference Posts Unusual Thing She Saw, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady who arrived early at the venue of the NSSPD Lagos Conference shared her experience after getting there
- She posted a video of something unusual she saw after she arrived at the venue in the morning, hours before the conference
- Her video caught people’s attention as many spoke about the Pst Jerry Eze’s event, sparking mixed reactions from netizens
After arriving early at the venue of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Lagos Conference, a lady shared something unusual she noticed.
She quickly used her phone camera to capture what she saw at Pst Jerry Eze’s programme and posted it online.
On her TikTok page @zaradiogo1, the lady showed what she saw at the venue, which is at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.
She noted that the event was slated for 9 pm on Friday, February 6, 2025, but she got there by 8:30 am, only to find out that there was a crowd already.
The lady said in the video:
"Event of 9 pm and people are already choked up here."
She captioned the video:
"Currently at 8:30 am. Abi make I keep seat for you?"
When asked why she got there so early, the lady said:
"I’m going home. I just came to reserve seats."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Reactions trail lady's experience at NSPPD Conference
ara28182 said:
"Hi pls is the place getting really filled up already?????😭😭😭 Make I start to Dey come
BROWS LASH AND NAILS IN IKOTUN
😂😂😂😂 abeg I don like your post and i don comment too😂 keep seat for me ejor mama
Dearest
ok we don comment how many seat you go keep for us
POSH💜💜💜💜
I was there earlier last year it’s always choked oooo
Ruty
I go join online
Hashtag the Wigstylist🔥
Abeg keep seat oh, I done like the post
steffian
What’s the update now am on my way
FOOD VENDOR IN BENIN
Zara baby can you keep seat for me
Tochi | Social Media Manager
una no sleep for house?
