A Nigerian pastor elicited mixed reactions on social media after giving his church's entire offering of their night service to a young lady who was in attendance

According to the cleric, the lady is expected to start a little business with the money, which he believes will definitely prosper

The pastor opened up on why he gave out the whole offering and admitted that he tried not to do so, but 'the prompting got stronger'

John Ezenwoko, a Nigerian cleric, has given a young lady his church's entire offering and seed sown during their night service.

The preacher disclosed this in a Facebook post on February 2, and shared a picture of himself handing the offering to the beneficiary in a black nylon bag.

Why pastor gave out entire offering

According to Pastor Ezenwoko, the Spirit of God led him to give the lady the entire offering for the night, including the seeds the attendees had sown.

He admitted that the leading of the Spirit was strong and that he could not ignore it, despite his attempts to do so. Speaking on the act, he said it is a prophetic statement and that the lady is expected to start a little business with the offering.

Pastor Ezenwoko further stated that something greater was released beyond the offering, particularly courage, dignity and a fresh beginning.

He expressed confidence that whatever business the lady sets up with the offering will prosper, and he looks forward to her testimony.

His statement on Facebook read:

"While I was ministering, the Spirit of God led me to hand over the entire offering of the night, every seed into her hands.....

"It was strong, I tried to ignore it, because we had bills to pay and sort....

"But then, the prompting got stronger...

"I obeyed, handed over the entire offering and seeds to her, not as charity, but as a prophetic statement.

"She will start a little business with it as instructed....

"But beyond money, something greater was released, dignity, courage, and a fresh beginning.

"We prayed.

"Tears flowed.

"Faith rose.

"When love becomes practical and God’s heart touches a real life...

"I'm sure, that whatever she starts with the capital, will definitely prosper....

"A testimony is loading… and it will speak louder than words.

"Amen."

Reactions trail pastor's gesture to lady

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's gesture below:

Kingsley Pedro said:

"It will go a long way to her, more grace, but make she no carry offering money go give boyfriend ooo."

Revered Divine Ohida said:

"Men, men, men. A very difficult creature to lead,when you fail to do,they accuses you,when you do,they still say he didn't do it well or maybe he had a bad motive behind what he does,So I laughed and only encouraged those doing good to continue with all their heart not considering whatever anyone has to say, rather trusting God to see you through."

Onah Lary said:

"I hope this gesture does not transcend to another thing in future. I wonder why it must be a lady and not man that God directed you to hand over the offering to. Pls be guided."

Ayabowei Elagha said:

"I don't even know this Pastor.....but this should be posted in all social media platforms. If it were a negative act it would be trending everywhere, but because it has to do with "an act of the goodness of God", even the so-called religious Christians are saying thrash.....Evil cannot never dominate the goodness of God."

