A Nigerian pastor treated a widow to a pleasant surprise as he handed her all the offerings realised in the church that day

The widow recently lost her husband and trekked to church with her children because they lacked the financial wherewithal to take a means of transportation

The pastor shared why he handed the poor widow the offerings, revealing he added his N50k to the total donations

Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu, the founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministry International, Port Harcourt, has gifted a poor widow the whole offerings realised during his church service.

According to Gospel, the Holyspirit stopped him from preaching just as the woman walked in and instructed that all the church offerings be given to her.

Evangelist Gospel gave the woman all the church's offerings realised that day. Photo Credit: Gosple Agochukwu

Source: Facebook

He said the widow lost her husband two weeks ago and trekked with her children to the church because they did not have money.

The evangelist further revealed that he added N50k to the offerings along with donations from other members of the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He shared pictures showing how the woman got the church's offerings.

People react to pastor Gospel's gesture

Ben Niah said:

"This should be between you ,the woman,church and holyspirit.

"Doing this to prove a point or validates any is not for you ....let your left don't kno what your right hand has done.

"This is the same thing as what the worldly people do.

"There's difference between a good man.

"And a righteous man.

"Sir.

"Not to judge you for this sir ...we learn everyday.

"Next time please let it be private."

Sabastines Comedy said:

"Why must the right hand know what the left hand is giving? Just asking to know if they have cleaned that from the new scripture."

Badaki Romanus said:

"Look at the kind of offering a big church like this on a Sunday service.they made you believe that change and reminat is for offering and yet a lot people talk down on pastor."

Moses O Ogene said:

"More great grace, just zoom the offering you will know it is grace that run church."

Iyantan John Holuwaseun said:

"God bless you Apostle. This gladden my heart❤. My God be with the widow and her children."

Desmond Odion said:

"God bless you more as you continue to bless others both in material and in spirit."

Evang Chima Eluchie Ministries said:

"So #10 and #50 do come to big church like this, i thought it's only in the village churches.

"God bless you man of God."

Pastor does giveaway with church offering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had given out the church offering.

In a trending TikTok video, no one stood in the way of the pastor and congregants remained still as he moved out with the money.

People believed to be ushers and protocol officers of the church followed him. The pastor stopped in front of a man who engages in a business by the side of the church and poured the money before him.

Source: Legit.ng