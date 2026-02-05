Thirteen years after selling her Honda car and sowing $1,000 (N1.3 million) to Pastor Paul Adefarasin's House on the Rock church, a journalist has opened up about the effect of her act of faith on her life

A Nigerian journalist, Chineme Umeseaka, has narrated how she sold her Honda and sowed a seed of $1,000 (N1.3 million) in 2013 to the House on the Rock church of Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

She recounted her audacious act of faith as she celebrated the cleric's birthday on Facebook.

After-effect of journalist's daring act

In a Facebook post on January 25, Chineme, who had just left a church that negatively affected her emotionally, said she decided to worship at House on the Rock one Sunday and was left dumbfounded by the spirit of excellence she felt throughout the service.

Despite the pastor not calling for any donations, she said she decided to do something daring to tap into the excellence she felt in the church and thought the best way to achieve this was to sell her Honda (End of Discussion).

According to Chineme, she called her husband, who wasn't in town, when she got home to seek his permission to sell the car, and she sold it afterwards.

Chineme added that she took some of the proceeds, changed them to $1,000 (N1.3 million in current value) and took the money to the church's office.

Since her act of faith, the journalist noted that her life has never remained the same on a positive note. Her story partly read:

"...Long story short, I decided to visit House on the Rock that faithful Sunday, I was reluctant, but wanted for my kids to do children’s church.

"So, as I got into the metropolitan church auditorium, I was hit differently.

"Jezzz, the level of excellence I saw left me dumbfounded

"Pastor Paul didn’t call for any donations because, there wasn’t any special event. However, I knew I wanted to tap into the spirit of excellence I felt, so I made up my mind to do something radical.

"I got home from church, called my husband who wasn’t in town then and requested for permission to sell my car (Honda, End of Discussion). He said it’s my car, I can do whatever with it.

"Na so I sold my car that week ooo, changed some of it to $1000 and went to drop it off at the church office. I never met Pastor Paul or any of the pastors, didn’t want to either. The balance of the money I put into my work with teenagers.

"I bet you, my life never remained the same since then. People say I’ve got a touch of excellence, yes, it’s always been there from birth, but like when Elizabeth met with Mary mother of Jesus, the baby inside of her leaped. That’s exactly what happened to me that day.

"I have never met Pastor Paul one on one, but I’ve been blessed by his grace and greatness..."

Journalist's experience met with mixed feelings

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journalist's story below:

Chinyere Emeka-Anuna said:

"Happy birthday to one of the finest. I was privileged to pour water and minster to him when I was at Revival Assembly Church."

Benita Chioma said:

"I understand this feeling, it has happened to me before and I tapped from that presbytery and my life tool a major turn for good immediately, I mean immediately because I got a call instantly which led to my success story till this day. I won't mention the Pastor though cos it is between me and my God."

Nkem Ijeoma Alozie said:

"Why are some people pained by this testimony. If e reach your turn pls don't follow your convictions. Happy Birthday Man of God. Of your peace and fulfillment there shall be no end."

Bamidele Akingbade said:

"She that sold car and gave the proceeds to a church that already enjoys crowdfunding, has a husband that can fund the house, and has a job that can help her finance another car.

"Don't take this, and go give your money to church, when you don't have solid support base.

"Your suffering might just triple.

"If God needs money, let God go work for it."

Nkem Ijeoma Alozie said:

"Why are some people pained by this testimony. If e reach your turn pls don't follow your convictions. Happy Birthday Man of God. Of your peace and fulfillment there shall be no end."

