A Nigerian man shared how his female friend was forced to leave her apartment after the landlord raised the rent following her renovation efforts

He made the disclosure while reacting to actress Bolaji Ogunmola’s post condemning landlords who increase rent after tenants upgrade properties

The incident sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians recounting similar experiences with landlords

A Nigerian man has shared his friend's experience after she was allegedly forced out of her rented apartment by her landlord for a sudden rent increase, despite having renovated the property with her own money.

The man, identified on X as @Theblackoree, narrated the incident while reacting to a post by Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola, who had earlier cried out over similar landlord practices.

According to him, his friend spent her own money fixing up the apartment she rented, only for the landlord to later increase the rent beyond what she could afford. He said the development left her with no choice but to move out.

Bolaji Ogunmola shares landlord experience

His comment came after Bolaji Ogunmola took to X to express frustration over landlords increasing rent shortly after tenants renovate their apartments. In her post, the actress described the practice as deeply unfair.

She wrote in her X post:

"You see that renting of apartments and fixing it up with double of the rent and then your landlord decides on increasing the house rent or you pack out!!! Wickedness of the highest level. God abeg."

@Theblackoree commented right below the tweet saying:

"One of my friend experienced this particular thing last year, it’s really unfair because she couldn’t keep up with the payment she had to pack out."

The posts have since sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences of being pushed out of rented apartments after investing heavily in renovations.

Reactions to landlords' alleged act

Legit.ng collected reactions to the post. Some of the comments are below.

@MccradyWaphany wrote:

"Despite the energy/resource channeled into making the place much more comfortable. This is sad."

@mr_garday stated:

"I will say this. I didn’t bother renovating my apartment cuz I'd already paid two years' rent, and after that he increased it by 150k, so I didn’t bother fixing anything. Later, he decided to increase the rent of other apartments except my own."

@VictoriaIwajomo commented:

"They do it because they can always get away with it without any consequences. There's no law in place to stop such an act."

@amiXdominic stated:

"There are very solid semi-permanent interior design alternatives that you could use in rented apartments that would be easily dismantled and reassembled elsewhere without hassle. Even ceilings sef. Don't just go crazy renovating another man's property like it's Fiona's castle."

