A keke driver has earned the admiration of many Nigerians for his kind gesture to his passengers, who fall under three classes

He pasted a notice inside his tricycle highlighting the three kinds of people who are permitted to enter his ride free of charge

Some Nigerians said prayers for him, while others commended his kind act, urging people to emulate him in being kind to anyone they come across

Nigerians have praised a keke driver named Abas, based in Uyo, which is the capital of Akwa Ibom, for making his ride free for three classes of passengers.

Abas' kind act became public knowledge after a male passenger who entered his tricycle noticed the notice he pasted inside the ride and filmed it.

A keke driver says his tricycle is free for visibly pregnant women. Photo Credit: @nawa4waoh

Source: TikTok

The passenger, with the TikTok handle @nawa4waoh, shared the video on social media, noting that good people still exist in Nigeria.

"Better people still dey Naija sha o," the poster wrote.

The poster further noted:

"Country hard but some people still good."

Keke driver's notice to passengers

A closer look at the notice filmed by the passenger showed that the ride is free of charge for visibly pregnant women, persons above the age of 70 and people with disabilities. The notice read:

"Free ride for all:

"Pregnant women (visible).

"Persons above 70 years.

"Persons with disabilities.

"Abas loves you all.

"Thanks. God bless you."

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 420k views on TikTok.

A keke driver makes his tricycle free for three groups of passengers. Photo Credit: @nawa4waoh

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

People hail kind Uyo keke driver

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the keke driver's kind gesture below:

UGOCHUKWU said:

"The rider needs all his heart desires answered. God please hope you're seeing this."

surya.nengsi said:

"If you be young guy enter this keke, pay for the next pregnant, over 70 or disabled person. Even if none de the keke."

marco_polo said:

"Dam'n God help this man to be wealthy, because he have a good heart."

Lucycecelia said:

"This gave me goosebumps, may the good Lord bless him, Amen."

UGEGBE DIYA said:

"At first I didn’t see the paper 📝 Omo God bless him amen."

TOMMYGOLD $ said:

"It doesn't cost a lot to be kind, may the Lord bless this guy."

Kori said:

"Pls find me the Driver……. This is so thoughtful."

CHUKWUNONSO said:

"Entered this man's keke when I was in Uyo. I had to give him extra than what he charged. Good deeds are hard to find these days and whenever we come across them, we should reward or appreciate it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old who drives keke for a living had received N82k from strangers.

Keke driver helps ladies without t-fares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind keke driver had helped two ladies who didn't have transport fares.

The lady narrated how she followed the footsteps of her cousin to wear high-heeled shoes. On their way home, their feet began to hurt badly, and they had no slippers in their bags or money for transport fare.

They decided to explain to a kind Keke Napep rider who carried them to their destination without taking a dime. While sharing the video, she advised ladies to always carry a pair of slippers along when wearing heels.

Source: Legit.ng