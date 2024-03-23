A Nigerian lady and her cousin attended a church service rocking high-heeled shoes which left their legs hurting

On their way home, the girls couldn't take it anymore and they entered keke napep without transport money

While sharing the ordeal, the lady used the opportunity to advise ladies never to rock heels without taking slippers along

A young Nigerian lady has shared her unenviable experience after rocking a tight high-heeled shoe to church.

The lady identified as @iamrechina on TikTok narrated how she followed the footsteps of her cousin to wear high-heeled shoes.

Lady and cousin enter keke without fare

On their way home, their feet began to hurt badly and they had no slippers in their bags or money for transport fare.

They decided to explain to a kind Keke napep rider who carried them to their destination without taking a dime.

While sharing the video, she advised ladies to always carry a slippers along when wearing heels.

She wrote:

“POV: My cousin and I entered keke on our way back from church and didn't have transport fare. We couldn't just help but enter the keke, we wore high heels to church without taking slippers along, our leg almost peel. The driver just Dey speed Dey go, he will be like no be una go tell me where to stop as I carry una free. Lesson leart: Always take slippers along side your high heels, very important.”

Reactions as lady shares experience with cousin

The comments section on TikTok was filled with hilarious reactions from netizens.

Chi jessy2 said:

“Wat if he just carry una go like that.”

Big V said:

“I laughed so had.”

Tulagha Ebinimi Vivian said:

“You guys told him first before entering?”

Kennedy Bilotu said:

“Plz can u be my guide.”

@pinky said:

“Guy fear catch me dat day.”

Larry_e said:

“The kind grace una woman get make e be man e go waka leg pain am.”

