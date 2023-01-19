Nigerians have extended a kind gesture to a 16 year old boy who drives Keke for a living

His story caught the attention of a social media influencer @jojoflele and posted him on his social media account

So far N82,000 has been contributed for him to go back to school for his secondary education

Nigerians again have extended a kind gesture to a 16 year old boy who drives keke for a living.

In a video shared on Instagram by @jojooflele on January 18, it appeared that the boy was pushed into driving Keke for a living due to his poor background.

16 Year Old Keke Driver Gets N82,000 Contribution From Strangers

Source: Instagram

Money was contributed for him

After the story caught the attention of @jojoflele, a social media influencer, he requested donations for him through his page so he can be enrolled in school.

Following his request, Nigerians have showered kind gestures and N82,000 have been contributed to him so far.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@seyufunmi945 said:

“Thanks for always being faithful, may God almighty continue to bless you more and more.”

@cullinian_vintage said:

“He will never be poor adul with the way he is growing… so diligent..thanks jojo”.

@kingprincee4 said:

“Thank you jojo, your laugh alone na 1billion dollars. God bless you forever.”

@kaptain_smith said:

“Shey I no go marry this girl like this cos Omo seeing her alone gives me goosebumps.”

@italopapa said:

“Na now I know he started earlier. God will continue with him Amen.”

@mandaibga said:

“The moms face was just discouraging as if you are doing something wrong, but smile when she saw the money. Human beings ehhn.” God bless you girl.

Source: Legit.ng