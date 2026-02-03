Doctor Advises, Shares What to Do Immediately a Pregnant Woman Gets Bitten by Snake
- A Nigerian doctor shared tips on how to respond if a pregnant woman was bitten by a venomous snake
- He warned that panic and movement increased venom spread, endangering both mother and unborn child
- He advised immediate hospital care, avoiding tourniquets, cutting, or pulling with mouth, the wound to prevent harm
A Nigerian doctor has shared an important information on what to do if a pregnant woman is bitten by a snake.
The doctor, identified as Dr Ose Etiobhio, emphasised on the importance of calmness, speed, and proper medical care when it comes to a pregnant woman bitten by a poisonous snake.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the doctor warned that panic and unnecessary movement can cause the snake venom to spread faster in the body, increasing the risk to both the mother and the unborn child.
Doctor speaks about snakebite with pregnant women
He advised that the pregnant woman should stay as still as possible and avoid walking, as movement helps venom circulate.
According to him, the affected limb should be immobilised, and tight items such as rings or bangles should be removed to prevent complications from swelling.
Dr. Etiobhio strongly cautioned against common harmful practices, including using one's mouth to extract the poison or tying tourniquets. He said these actions often worsen the situation and delay proper treatment.
In his words:
"If a pregnant woman is bitten, she must stay as still and calm as possible, because panic turns venom into a fast traveller. She must not lick the wound, and must not cut it, and must not tie it with a tourniquet, because these old rituals promise help and deliver harm."
He added:
"She should remove tight rings and bangles because swelling comes quickly, and she should immobilise the limb and go to hospital immediately, not waiting for symptoms, because venom is shy and works quietly."
He added that noting the time of the bite and any symptoms could be helpful for doctors, but trying to catch the snake would be dangerous and unnecessary.
Snake expert Dr Mark Ofua explains what you should do when you suddenly come face-to-face with snake
"Those around her must help her lie down and keep still, and carry her if they can, because walking spreads venom the way wind spreads fire. They must rush her to hospital and resist the temptation of alcohol, herbs, and local remedies, because delay is the most dangerous medicine of all. They should note the time of the bite and any symptoms, and if safe, describe the snake, but they must not try to catch it, heroism is not required here; speed is," he said.
See his post below:
