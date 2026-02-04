A Nigerian woman shared how she survived a snakebite after receiving urgent care during a nationwide hospital strike

She was first rushed to UI’s clinic, then taken by ambulance to UCH, where she was treated promptly due to her student status

Her treatment was fully covered by UI’s student insurance, and she spent four days in the hospital recovering from the venom

A Nigerian woman has shared how she survived a snakebite after receiving swift medical attention, despite an ongoing hospital strike action.

The young lady, identified on X (formerly Twitter) as @Tifepeace, recounted her experience while expressing gratitude to the University of Ibadan (UI) for the quick response.

According to her, the university, along with its medical team, played a major role in saving her life.

She disclosed that the incident happened at night, making it difficult for her to immediately identify the animal that bit her.

Snakebite survivor shares her story

She explained that she was first taken to a clinic within the University of Ibadan, where medical personnel acted promptly.

Although the clinic had antivenom available, the doctors could not administer it because they did not know the kind of snake that bit her. Instead, she was rushed in an ambulance with a siren to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for specialised care.

Lady survives snakebite despite hospital strike

On arrival at the hospital’s emergency unit, she was attended to quickly despite the ongoing strike. According to her account, she was admitted and given her first dose of anti-venom after thorough questioning.

In her words:

"On getting to UCH emergency, they took me in pretty fast even though there was an ongoing strike because I was a UI student and the first dose was administered after much questioning. I heard later on that they didn't take some people that night due to the strike...

"and my only privilege was because I was a UI student. The next day, the director of health already wrote a letter to UCH that they should treat me fully without any cost because I was their student and therefore had insurance. I spent four days there because the venom had...

"circulated in my blood to the point of giving me a sore throat and making it hard to roll my eyes without aches so one dose was not enough. While I was there, consultants kept coming to check on me. UI God bless you."

Reactions to snakebite survivor's testimony

