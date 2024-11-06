Nigerian singer Davido’s participation in the US election has ruffled some feathers on social media

Just recently, a South African man tackled Davido and other Nigerians who vote in every other country but their own

The netizen’s post sparked a heated debate among him and other Nigerians online as other netizens dropped hot takes

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido made headlines on social media after he voted during the US presidential election.

On November 5, 2024, David took to social media to post a photo of himself after voting in America, explaining that it was his first time. The election was between Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

A South African X user tackled him after Davido shared the news of his participation in the electoral process on social media.

Nigerians react as South African man slams Davido for voting in America. Photos: @davido, @realdonaldtrump, @MatJGeorge / X

The netizen Matthew George said that Nigerians are special people because they vote everywhere but in their own country. He wrote:

“Nigerians are a special people - they vote everywhere but in their own country.”

See his tweet below:

Not stopping there, George went on to include Miss Universe contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, in the conversation. According to the South African man Davido claims to be from America just like Nigerians know how to scam like Chidimma.

See below:

The SA tweet went on to say Nigeria is known for its rice and public defecation. See the post below:

Reactions as SA man trashes Davido for voting in America

The South African man’s tweets soon went viral and it raised heated reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

Uwaifo said Davido has dual citizenship:

Wande said South Africa is ruled by the whites:

This tweep asked the South African man if he breathes Nigeria:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Realcodedboss:

“They’ve started again oooo.”

Onowu_:

“Nothing pain me inside the whole thing reach that rice wey he mention 😭😭😭.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“South Africans🤝Anything that as to do with Nigeria.”

niny____sweetann:

“No be davido say make unah papa no hustle oo.”

sapphire_x__x:

“Please, did Charly boy not post David on Election Day cos he met David where he went to vote? Moreover, have you people heard of Dual citizenship? Everybody just wan talk.”

Sazaberg:

“Will their votes count in their own country?”

ritaberry_desserts:

“It's better to vote where your vote counts. The last election in Nigeria people just wasted their time and energy to vote. He’s an American citizen and he voted in a nation that has hope and Nepa.”

ciara_babe167:

“Coming from someone that his country is being controlled by the whites there 😂😂😂😂.”

Supsie:

“South Africans are truly obsessed with Nigerians.”

thetoluloperoy:

“As e be Davido everybody want cry.”

2baba's ex-partner Pero supports Trump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba’s former partner, Pero Adeniyi, has declared her support for Donald Trump in the 2024 US election.

After casting her vote, Pero Adeniyi took to social media to reveal that it was for Donald Trump. She shared a video of a voting sticker on her head compiled with videos of the Republican candidate.

