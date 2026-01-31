A first-class graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her achievement on social media, as she posted convocation pictures

She mentioned what she studied and posted the breakdown of her results online, including her Grade Point Average (GPA) for each semester

Many celebrated her as she narrated how she balanced her education with running and building a hair business as a student

A Nigerian lady, Okebello Nimotalai Iyanu, celebrated as she signed out of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with flying colours, bagging a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering.

The excited lady celebrated her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) days after her institution's convocation ceremony, held on January 21, 2026.

The first class graduate shared her experience in school and how she balanced her academics with building a hair brand.

UNILAG first-class graduate speaks about business

Identified on X as @_motalocs, the lady shared photos from her graduation and a screenshot of her entire grades in UNILAG.

The breakdown of her results, which she shared online, included her Grade Point Average (GPA) for each semester in school.

She also spoke about her spiritual walk with God and how it blossomed while she was at the university.

See breakdown of her results below:

Her viral X post read:

"Over a week since my UNILAG Convocation. UNILAG wasn’t just where I earned a first class in Chemical Engineering, it’s where I truly encountered Jesus through @GaditesOfficial

"I balanced school and building MOTALOCS(A Lagos-based Locs brand in Nigeria) and remained sane."

See her post on X below:

Reactions trail UNILAG first-class graduate's story

Netizens who came across the lady's story took to the comments section to congratulate her on her academic achievement of bagging a first class while building her business.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the comment section.

@Toyor_herself said:

"Congratulations."

@Olans_Global said:

"Congrats dear. I wish you success in all your endeavors No more transport, separation, control and thermodynamics. I'm currently facing Olaf right now."

@stefanie_xyzz said:

"Congratulations."

@He_Writes08 said:

"My fellow graduate. Congratulations."

@slimtessy45 said:

"Congratulations mama."

@Tobtheskywalker said:

"Congratulations fellow graduate."

