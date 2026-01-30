Lady Studies in UNILAG Years after Her Mum Graduated from Same School, Bags Master's Degree
- A lady has celebrated completing her master's studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) years after her mum schooled there
- According to the fresh graduate, her mum received a master's degree in teaching English as a Second Language/Curriculum Studies from UNILAG in the 80s
- The Master's holder in English literature released her convocation photoshoot, featuring a woman believed to be her mother, triggering congratulatory messages from netizens
A Nigerian editor and journalist, Angel, was overjoyed as she acquired a master's degree in English literature from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
She took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate her academic feat and released a cute convocation photoshoot, which featured a woman believed to be her mother.
In the photoshoot, the graduate wore the UNILAG academic gown as her loved one stood by her in admiration.
Lady and mum schooled in UNILAG
In a tweet on Friday, January 30, Angel disclosed that in the 80s, her mum had bagged a master's degree in teaching English as a second language from UNILAG.
Many years later, she followed her mum's footsteps and has now graduated from the same institution. Her tweet read:
"In the 80s, my mother received her Master's in Teaching English as a Second Language/Curriculum Studies from the University of Lagos.
"Last week, I also received my Master's in English Literature from the same school.
"Everything I am is because of Ugonma and I love that for me."
Social media users congratulated the latest master's degree holder in town.
See her tweet below:
People congratulated UNILAG graduate
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:
@ridinthemoon said:
"Congratulations Angel."
@ShoBolu said:
"The Angel of consistent doings!!!"
@oluchi_bn said:
"Congratulations, Angel! You're awesome!"
@Quin_didi said:
"Congratulations Angel. Cheers to doing many amazing things.''
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum who returned to UNILAG years after abandoning her studies had celebrated bagging a master's degree.
UNILAG graduate breaks family record
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of UNILAG identified as Oluwadamilola Osikomaiya Adeshola had broken a record in her family's history.
In a story shared on LinkedIn, Oluwadamilola disclosed that she got admitted into UNILAG in 2019 and struggled to cope, and was sad in her first year because she is an introvert and the first child in her family. She said she had no one to look up to at the time except for God and her family.
The Nigerian lady also said that she had health challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that her first year was filled with tears and silent prayers. However, life got better as time went on, as she grew closer to her coursemates and began attending her faculty fellowship, which she is so grateful for. The Mass Communication graduate further said she discovered her writing and marketing passion while on campus and started her bedding business in year two.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng