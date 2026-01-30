A lady has celebrated completing her master's studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) years after her mum schooled there

According to the fresh graduate, her mum received a master's degree in teaching English as a Second Language/Curriculum Studies from UNILAG in the 80s

The Master's holder in English literature released her convocation photoshoot, featuring a woman believed to be her mother, triggering congratulatory messages from netizens

A Nigerian editor and journalist, Angel, was overjoyed as she acquired a master's degree in English literature from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate her academic feat and released a cute convocation photoshoot, which featured a woman believed to be her mother.

In the photoshoot, the graduate wore the UNILAG academic gown as her loved one stood by her in admiration.

Lady and mum schooled in UNILAG

In a tweet on Friday, January 30, Angel disclosed that in the 80s, her mum had bagged a master's degree in teaching English as a second language from UNILAG.

Many years later, she followed her mum's footsteps and has now graduated from the same institution. Her tweet read:

"In the 80s, my mother received her Master's in Teaching English as a Second Language/Curriculum Studies from the University of Lagos.

"Last week, I also received my Master's in English Literature from the same school.

"Everything I am is because of Ugonma and I love that for me."

Social media users congratulated the latest master's degree holder in town.

People congratulated UNILAG graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:

@ridinthemoon said:

"Congratulations Angel."

@ShoBolu said:

"The Angel of consistent doings!!!"

@oluchi_bn said:

"Congratulations, Angel! You're awesome!"

@Quin_didi said:

"Congratulations Angel. Cheers to doing many amazing things.''

