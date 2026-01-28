A Nigerian man was alleged to have abandoned his wife and children after they were deported from Germany to Nigeria

The man reportedly left home under the pretext of collecting money and later cut off all communication

A TikToker shared the story to warn Nigerians about relocating abroad without proper planning or legal status

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after he allegedly abandoned his family shortly after being deported.

The report was shared by a TikToker, @felixtv_247, who used the incident to warn Nigerians about the realities of travelling abroad without proper planning or legal status.

According to him, a Nigerian man was allegedly deported from Germany to Nigeria, and sadly, had to ditch his wife and children immediately they arrived in Nigeria.

Before they got deported, they had travelled to Europe in search of a better life. He reportedly first moved to Italy but later returned to Germany after 'finding the conditions in Italy difficult.'

Man leaves family after being deported

While trying to fit into Germany's system, the man and his family were allegedly arrested by immigration authorities and then deported back to Nigeria.

The TikToker said:

"And while in Germany, he was trying to get himself sorted, that's how they arrested him, arrested the wife and the children. And before you know, they landed in Nigeria."

As soon as they landed in Nigeria, the man allegedly deceived his wife, claiming he needed to step out to collect a sum of money he had given to someone for a supposed business.

The narrator said:

"So when the man landed in Nigeria, he just told his wife, he say, 'Ah, my dear, I'm coming. There is one money I need to go and collect, I think about 2.5 million naira.' So the wife was happy that, 'Ah, my husband still has money that he has given to people for business or whatsoever.'"

However, the TikToker alleged that once the man left, he never returned.

According to the account, the man later told his wife to stop calling him and to cut off all communication, leaving her and the children stranded.

The storyteller described the man’s actions as a result of frustration and emotional pressure caused by the failed attempt to settle abroad.

He warned Nigerians planning to relocate abroad to conduct thorough research and follow legal procedures.

Watch the video below:

Woman deported from the US after 42 years

In a similar story, a woman who was recently deported from the US despite living in the country for 42 years has gone viral after she shared a video showing her living conditions in Haiti following her deportation.

The woman identified herself as Juan and added that, before being deported, her last time in Haiti was when she was 5 years old.

At the beginning of another video she shared on her TikTok page, she talked about how long she had lived in the US and what she expected in Haiti.

Watch the video below:

Lady deported to Nigeria from Italy

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady based overseas narrated how a woman was reportedly deported to Nigeria upon arriving in Italy.

According to the lady, the woman was deported after she made a simple mistake at the port of entry.

