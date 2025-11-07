A Nigerian has inspired a lot of people after sharing how she got admission and moved to the UK under a scholarship

The lady said she graduated from the university in Nigeria and she knew her only chance was to move abroad

She started applying for scholarship opportunities and she ended up getting the Master Card Scholarship to study in the UK

A Nigerian lady is now studying in the UK despite initially not having money to sponsor herself abroad.

The lady shared her inspiring story on TikTok and many people were encouraged after reading how she made it.

The lady said she had no money when she wanted to move to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@solaceojotule and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to the lady identified as @solaceojotule, she graduated from the university in Nigeria in 2018 and she decided she was going to move abroad to further her studies.

However, the only problem she faced was that of finance as her family could not afford the huge international students fees.

She decided to get a job and every money paid to her was used to prepare herself to travel abroad.

Solace said she started applying for scholarships until she landed the Master Card Foundation scholarship.

Her words:

"If you’re somewhere right now wondering if it’ll ever happen for you; it can. It might take time, rejection, and tears… but it can. Your background might delay you, but it doesn’t have to define you. You don’t need everything to start. You just need to start with what you have. Keep applying. Keep researching. Keep believing. Because one day, one yes will rewrite your story."

The lady said she moved to the UK to study under a scholarship. Photo credit: TikTok/@solaceojotule.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady lands in the UK under scholarship

@jhays_tok said:

"I tap from your testimony. I applied for Mastercard Foundation at University of Edinburgh last night and with faith, I will come to the post to testify."

@Ella_Money said:

"To all willing to apply for scholarships, go and join an NGO. Be a volunteer! It will help you! All the best."

@Teebsy said

"Thank you I have my transcript and passport ready remaining English test God help me."

️@akagodbasil said:

"We have same story, my life all started when I picked my phone and said f@ck Federal university of technology Owerri due to asuu strike and I started searching for scholarships. 6months later I was out to Germany. I had assist from my beautiful mum who gave me money for every documents fees I needed to gather from ministry of education and foreign affairs, up and down roads of Abuja to Lagos for full 2weeks . it was hell but at end God is great . as a Nigerian with phone connected to internet you have no excuse."

