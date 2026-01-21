A young Nigerian graduate went viral after joyfully reacting to her NYSC posting to her place of choice

She cried and shouted “Thank you, Jesus” repeatedly upon discovering her deployment to her preferred state

Her excitement followed a prayerful post, hoping to be posted to a desired NYSC location for the 2026 Batch A

A video showing a young Nigerian graduate's overjoyed reaction to her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the young lady, identified on TikTok as @wears_by_brenda, was up at night appreciating God after checking her deployment state on the NYSC portal.

NYSC released deployment details for 2026 Batch A Stream 1 and confirmed that call-up letters were available online.

The scheme announced this on Monday, January 19, 2025, through its official X account. It also disclosed that not all corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will attend orientation within those locations.

NYSC: Lady shares excitement over deployment state

Upon checking her state of deployment, the young graduate burst into tears and screams of pure joy. According to her, she was posted to Bayelsa, which was her preferred state.

She captioned the clip:

"Waking up with good news. Thank you, Jesus."

In the short video, she is seen emotionally shouting "Mummy, Bayelsa!" over and over again, along with heartfelt expressions of "Thank you, Jesus!" and cries of "Glory!"

Her raw and unfiltered happiness clearly indicates that Bayelsa State was her preferred or dream location for her mandatory one-year national service.

Her happiness came after she posted a video in which she prayed to be posted to her desired state.

She said:

"As call-up letters will be dropping, may we all be posted to our desired states... Amen"

The NYSC program deploys graduates to states across Nigeria, often far from their homes, to foster national unity and contribute to community development.

The annual posting announcement is a highly anticipated and anxious time for graduates, with many hoping to be sent to states they consider desirable.

In another recent video, the young lady was seen calling all her siblings to share the good news with them.

Reactions to NYSC lady's joyful moment

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Constantine said:

"That thing wey u dey find for bayelsa u go see am."

Ammie_softlife stated:

"Like Bayelsa-Yenegoa? Wetin dey happen that side?"

Swiftxpress wrote:

"If you come from a family where you don’t have connections and money to avoid being posted to northern states. Probably Bayelsa is the closest state to her right now. It is worth thanking God for. Because this NYSC deployment could be very crazy."

Bigwills_xx questioned:

"Apart from the 77k e get another thing nysc dey give wey we no know?"

NYSC releases statement for prospecitive corps members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that after NYSC announced the release of the deployment states, some individuals posted to Lagos State will undergo orientation in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Osun states.

Those deployed to the Federal Capital Territory will attend camps located in Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states.

