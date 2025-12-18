An ex-member of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) has opened up about a particular low moment in his life that led him away from Christianity

He recounted what happened when his mother suffered a stroke eight years ago, noting that the pastors and the church were not helpful

His unpleasant encounter with the church and clerics opened his eyes to reality and made him develop a deep hatred of Christianity

A former member of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), @JJExclusive1, has revisited the heartbreaking experience behind his decision to leave the Christian faith.

@JJExclusive1 shared his story on X, and it triggered mixed feelings.

Why ex-Deeper Life member left Christianity

According to @JJExclusive1, his mum suffered a stroke eight years ago, and the pastors and the church were not helpful when they turned to them for a solution.

This, he said, opened his eyes to reality and made him develop a deep hatred for Christianity. In his words:

"I lost faith in God when my mum became a stroke patient 8yrs ago, I’m not really in the mood to explain but bro, pastors whine us like mad, church whine us like mad, my eyes opened to reality and I developed a crazy hatred for christianity I experienced first hand manipulation from the so-called respected Top men of God."

In a follow-up tweet, he had a message for those messaging him privately to preach Jesus.

"Preaching Jesus to me in my dm after saying “I lost my faith in God” is funny, Maybe you don’t know, I was born and raised in deeper life, brought up with the Bible, I once stood on the pulpit to preach the gospel, so what exactly do you want to use to convince me Back to Christianity ? I’ve see reality, religion is bullsh'it!"

Ex-Deeper Life member's experience sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the ex-Deeper Life member's story below:

@BarziniRoth said:

"My own church will always claim they can see the future, they always foresee money to be contributed but never saw I will lose a mother that year. Religion is a big scam."

@MachiavelliCap1 said:

"Bro the deal is, loose faith in any fraudulent pastor, man of God, priest etc The truth is they all humans but don't loose trust and faith in God."

@Kckingson said:

"I stopped going to church when I needed something and pastor told me to pray but when pastor needed something, they said we should give."

@PunishedFTV said:

"You should look into Catholicism. suffering is unavoidable, the question is what does your suffering mean?"

@equitysociety_ said:

"I had the same experience when my mother was sick. I prayed and I fasted even inside a fast class hospital then when she died . I lost my faith in healing power of God till during the burial. One Reverend Father who officiated her burial was preaching and he said, you might have been feeling God failed you but He didn’t ! But do you know divine privileged to be sick for even a week before death?

"God gave you chance to reconcile and pleads for forgiveness even received sacraments? And He gave all to your mother . How about those that didn’t even have that opportunity. It is His will and we shouldn’t question it or using logic to understand it. There I repented and embraced him back. He is God that’s all and have been faithful to me since. Just lean on HIM without questioning His actions."

