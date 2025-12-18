Former Deeper Life Church Member Recounts What Happened 8 Years Ago that Made Him Leave Christianity
- An ex-member of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) has opened up about a particular low moment in his life that led him away from Christianity
- He recounted what happened when his mother suffered a stroke eight years ago, noting that the pastors and the church were not helpful
- His unpleasant encounter with the church and clerics opened his eyes to reality and made him develop a deep hatred of Christianity
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A former member of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), @JJExclusive1, has revisited the heartbreaking experience behind his decision to leave the Christian faith.
@JJExclusive1 shared his story on X, and it triggered mixed feelings.
Why ex-Deeper Life member left Christianity
According to @JJExclusive1, his mum suffered a stroke eight years ago, and the pastors and the church were not helpful when they turned to them for a solution.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
This, he said, opened his eyes to reality and made him develop a deep hatred for Christianity. In his words:
Lady shares hilarious encounter with fake prophet, story goes viral: "I allowed him to say everything"
"I lost faith in God when my mum became a stroke patient 8yrs ago, I’m not really in the mood to explain but bro, pastors whine us like mad, church whine us like mad, my eyes opened to reality and I developed a crazy hatred for christianity I experienced first hand manipulation from the so-called respected Top men of God."
In a follow-up tweet, he had a message for those messaging him privately to preach Jesus.
"Preaching Jesus to me in my dm after saying “I lost my faith in God” is funny, Maybe you don’t know, I was born and raised in deeper life, brought up with the Bible, I once stood on the pulpit to preach the gospel, so what exactly do you want to use to convince me Back to Christianity ? I’ve see reality, religion is bullsh'it!"
Read his tweet below:
Ex-Deeper Life member's experience sparks reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the ex-Deeper Life member's story below:
@BarziniRoth said:
"My own church will always claim they can see the future, they always foresee money to be contributed but never saw I will lose a mother that year. Religion is a big scam."
@MachiavelliCap1 said:
"Bro the deal is, loose faith in any fraudulent pastor, man of God, priest etc The truth is they all humans but don't loose trust and faith in God."
@Kckingson said:
"I stopped going to church when I needed something and pastor told me to pray but when pastor needed something, they said we should give."
@PunishedFTV said:
"You should look into Catholicism. suffering is unavoidable, the question is what does your suffering mean?"
@equitysociety_ said:
"I had the same experience when my mother was sick. I prayed and I fasted even inside a fast class hospital then when she died . I lost my faith in healing power of God till during the burial. One Reverend Father who officiated her burial was preaching and he said, you might have been feeling God failed you but He didn’t ! But do you know divine privileged to be sick for even a week before death?
"God gave you chance to reconcile and pleads for forgiveness even received sacraments? And He gave all to your mother . How about those that didn’t even have that opportunity. It is His will and we shouldn’t question it or using logic to understand it. There I repented and embraced him back. He is God that’s all and have been faithful to me since. Just lean on HIM without questioning His actions."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had narrated how a pastor's action made him stop attending church.
Man who quit church for months speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who stopped going to church for nine months had narrated what happened in his life.
In a video shared on TikTok, the man said he quit church after leaving home, saying it negatively affected his life.
He, however, did not share the negative toll it took on his life, but advised people not to make the mistake he made.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng