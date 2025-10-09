A Nigerian lady based overseas has narrated how a woman was reportedly deported to Nigeria upon arriving in Italy

According to the lady, the woman was deported after she made a simple mistake at the port of entry

Mixed reactions have followed the story, with many commenting on the simple question the woman failed to answer correctly

An Italy-based Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @freshstartdiaries, has shared how a woman was reportedly deported to Nigeria after arriving in the European country.

She said the woman had given her the permission to share her story with the public.

How woman was reportedly deported to Nigeria

According to the diasporian, the woman got her visa and had arrived in Italy, but could not provide a correct answer that she was asked at the point of entry.

Firstly, she said the officials at the port of entry requested the woman's documents, which she provided.

When they asked her the name of the city where her hotel room was booked, she answered incorrectly, which raised suspicion.

This made them to ask her more questions and after which she was reportedly deported. The lady's narration went thus:

"...She got the visa. She had already travelled. She had gotten to Italy already. It was at the port of entry, you know, they would have to check.

"So, they requested for her documents. She gave them the documents and they were just going through the documents and they now asked her the city where the hotel was booked.

"And she mentioned another city, which was different from what was in the book. So, that was a little bit suspicious and they started asking her plenty questions and she was fidgeting.

"She could not defend herself because obviously she didn't check. That was how they deported her back to Nigeria."

Woman's deportation story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactons to the woman's deportation story below:

Festus Madu said:

"Even illiterate will ask questions not to talk if someone that has the documents that could have even read what is on the document."

hendersonardell said:

"Yes, that's bcus can only make use of wifi and most time is not within reach. Omo is painful, i really felt for her bcus is not really easy oo."

Dr. Clinton said:

"She didn’t do the process herself, and even at that she would have studied the information provided on her visa."

Christian F Weah said:

"You just have to understand all details before travelling. Sometimes it might be different. When I arrived in Rome, I was just asked for my passport, which they stamped and passed. Most of all, pray before travelling."

kizzzz said:

"She should have gotten more information from the agent that did her visa.. because if she was the one that applied for the visa herself she will know.. anyone coming thru agent, should get all details Abt the visa, country etc."

hendersonardell said:

"In my own opinion,will advice people to get well informed about their travel before entry the country.All informations concerning them matters a lot."

N0JUSTICE N0PEACE said:

"I was not asked any question in the port of entry, I gave my passport and he stamped that was all."

