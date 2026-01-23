A Nigerian lady who went to the Abuja airport took a video of the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, after meeting him there

She posted the clip online, and netizens were quick to point out what they observed about the coach, who appeared to be travelling

The video is trending on social media, as it was shared days after the Super Eagles won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco

A Nigerian lady shared how she met the head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, at the Abuja airport.

She took a video of him and decided to share it on her social media page.

Identified on TikTok as @_nmco1, the lady showed the coach carrying luggage, indicating that he was travelling.

He was wearing a green and white sweatshirt, carrying a backpack and holding four hand luggage, while moving.

In the caption, the lady wrote:

“Guess I met at the airport. oh zaddy #coach #supereagles #can.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Eric Chelle in Abuja

@rabby_536 said:

Abeg help me give ham kiss. (I too love that man)

@Chioma said:

Haa where national treasure dey go without security na...no be so ooo...

@clementbenedicta said:

dont tell me he he not longer the coach of nigeria

@Ahmed@aishat said:

The finest and the best

rwardrobe2 said:

One and only loved coach

User cherif said:

My Eric chell

kole wood kraft said:

Why NTA no carry this news

chrisigwe85 said:

our one and only coach, Erich Chelle, remain blessed we Nigerians love you

Esther The Brand said:

Eric chelle."

Another lady shares encounter with Eric Chelle

Another lady also recently shared her experience with Eric Chelle at a press conference held after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 4-2 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The Nigerian female journalist posted a clip where she addressed Eric Chelle following Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco.

Though she was cut short during her tearful speech to the head coach, many noticed how the head coach reacted to what she said, sparking mixed reactions.

AFCON: Wilfred Ndidi calls for Eric Chelle's rentention

In a related story on Legit.ng, the Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, has appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to sack head coach Eric Chelle despite failing to meet the target stated in his contract.

Speaking with journalists during a conference before the Nigeria vs Egypt third-place match, the former Leicester City midfielder said Chelle has brought stability to the team.

The 29-year-old stressed that failing to reach the AFCON final should not be used as justification for dismissing the Franco-Malian coach.

Super Eagles clinched the bronze medal in the AFCON semi-final after facing Egypt, and emerging victorious with a win of 4-2 on penalties.

