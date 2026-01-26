A Nigerian man has taken to a popular social media platform to speak his mind after his first salary in 2026 was paid into his account.l

The young man spoke about the new tax law and mentioned that he noticed an increase in his salary and went ahead to mention the amount

He spoke about the amount and the new tax law while also sharing what he thought would happen as the new law takes effect in the country

A young Nigerian man has confirmed that his salary was increased days after the implementation of the new tax law.

Recall that the federal government had announced that a new tax law would come into effect on 1 January, 2025.

Man reacts after noticing salary increment under new tax reform.

Man says tax law increased his salary

While there has been a lot of controversy and rumors about the tax law, many Nigerians have continued to share their experiences with it.

In the middle of this, a young man whose salary for January was paid explained that he noticed an increment in his salary as a result of the new tax law, and he mentioned the amount.

The individual, @truest_self, explained on his page that his salary increased and he shared the amount.

However, he expressed disappointment that the increase wasn’t higher than what he expected.

Man confirms salary increase days after new tax law takes effect.

He said:

"I heard this new tax reform was supposed to increase my salary, please tell me why my salary only increased by 1200?"

As he shared this, a user replied to him in the comments.

The individual said @Twelve_Oh_Nine:

"That’s the increment na 😂 Even if you get all the tax reliefs, it might not reach a 5k increment monthly."

The man who got paid his January salary responded:

"Why did they now make it seem as though we were going to get richer? 🫠😭 My own is… my transport fare had better reduce soon."

Reactions as tax law takes effect

@Youthinprocess shared:

"Economic reforms without tax reform aren’t sustainable for Nigeria right now; they just recycle the same failed patterns we’ve seen before."

@Dg_Artzz noted:

"Your salary increased. But oga at the tops took bigger hits. By the time we are getting to march, executives will start adjusting market prices to add the tax they are paying into commodities and services you are getting. Then you'll see that your net increase flow back to them."

@OlarewajuT93758 said:

"They have analysed and saw the impact of the new law, hence their consistent push to destroy it. Coming from people that "love the country" and their mesaya. I was surprised my net increased instead of reduction. Shame on all carriers of bad and fake news on the tax laws."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady asked the government to ban the new tax law. She said money was taken from her account after a transfer and called the law unnecessary. She urged the government to stop it completely.

Lady celebrates paying less tax

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady said her January salary went up even with the new tax law.

She said the stories about higher tax deductions were not true and that she now pays less tax than before. Her post got many people talking on social media. Some said their salaries also changed.

