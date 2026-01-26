A cybersecurity analyst has publicly celebrated after finding out that his salary in 2026 went up due to the new tax laws that have been implemented

Nigeria's new tax laws took effect from January 1, 2026, reshaping how individuals and businesses register, file, and pay taxes

While many people kicked against the new tax laws, the cybersecurity analyst believes it is even better than the former ones and provided an actual figure showing how the new laws positively impacted his salary

Mahmud Galadanci, a cybersecurity analyst, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the implementation of the new tax laws.

Amid fears and protests, the Federal Government of Nigeria implemented the new tax laws on January 1, 2026.

New tax laws: Man shares positive impact

Mahmud noted in a Facebook post on January 24 that the new tax laws are better than the previous ones in place.

According to Mahmud, his salary went up by N3,500 thanks to a tax reduction he will get because of the new tax laws.

"The new tax law is definitely better than the old one. My salary increased by N3,500 thanks to the tax reduction. Thank you, Mallam Tinubu," he wrote.

Tax laws: Man shares tax he paid previously

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Mahmud disclosed that he used to pay N216,000 in tax every month, but is certain it would be reduced because of the tax reform.

He explained that his junior colleagues at work received an increase more than he did because the tax they would pay monthly dropped.

"The thing is, my tax, I used to pay N216,000 every month. In a year, I pay like N2.5 to N2.6 million. But you know, this new tax reform is designed in such a way that those earning high will pay high tax and those earning low will pay low tax.

"So, the point I want to make is my junior colleagues received an increase more than mine because the percentage has dropped.

"So, now, my percentage has reduced. Those earning more than I will get less than what I get. Their tax will increase."

When asked how much he would now pay monthly in tax, Mahmud replied:

"I haven't gotten the alert for this month's tax yet. I realised the reduction in my salary. You know, if tax decreases, net salary increases."

New tax law: Man's salary increase triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's salary increment below

Ibrahim Suleiman Ibrahim said:

"Mine too was increased by around 1800 or thereabouts.

"E shock me."

Abdulkarim Musa said:

"Bcos you are earning slightly above the minimum wage...That's the only explanation."

Shamsuddeen Musa Ahmad said:

"I hope you considered the implication of multiple negative effects of high tax on big companies, which would end up as a consequence to consumers (you and I) of the product/services of such companies because it will surely affect prices of their products.

"Anyway, it's too early for a lame parents to celebrate their offspring, until he grows fingers.

"It's an annual thing, let's have this conversation at the end of the year."

Muhammad Aminu Aliyu said:

"Mahmud Galadanci II guess you are not mistaken the normal January (new year ) increment with "better tax law"? . Each new year, salary increases by some amount depending on the rank."

Yarima Sulaiman said:

"Exactly is better than before tax rate and we hope is going to continue like that, before I was paying a tax of about 19.2% more than 300k as tax and now pays around 200k."..

Ibrahim Salisu Sani said:

"Finally, December don finished and Mudisco got addition 3,500 to his salary.

"Congratulations Mudi now 2k no be a problem to you."

New tax law puts Nigerians on clock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's NTAA 2025 imposes a strict 30-day deadline for tax assessment objections.

Under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, once a tax authority issues an assessment, a taxpayer has just 30 days to either pay up or formally object.

Miss that window and the bill becomes binding, even if the figures are wrong. The rule is a core pillar of the government’s revenue drive as it targets at least ₦17.85 trillion ($12.59 billion) in tax and customs collections in 2026.

