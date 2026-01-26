A Nigerian lady shared her experience with the new tax law and asked the government to ban it permanently

She mentioned the amount that was deducted from her bank account after she made a transfer and spoke about it

She claimed that the new tax law is not important and said the government needs to take a step to put an end to it

A young Nigerian lady has urged the Nigerian government to put a ban on the implementation of the new tax law.

The young lady made the statement after a certain amount was deducted from her account following a transfer to another account.

Lady urges government to ban new tax law after money was deducted from her account.

Lady reacts to new Nigerian tax law

Her statement comes amid controversy surrounding the new tax law and its implementation in the country.

Legit.ng had recently published a news report, providing a clear explanation of what the tax law entails.

Lady complains about new tax law, says government should immediately reverse it.

Another report also detailed individuals who would be exempted from paying any form of tax to the government. Amid this, a young lady has spoken her mind about the new tax law.

According to a post she made on her page, the individual, @timawire02, spoke about the amount deducted and called for a ban on the law.

In her TikTok video, she said the tax law isn’t necessary for the country, and the government should immediately reverse its implementation.

Lady urges government to ban tax law

She said in part:

"This tax charges very Dem dey deduct from our account so no make sense. Make government do something, make them ban am, government make you ban am. We no need am for Nigeria like this."

She went on to specify the amount that was allegedly deducted from her account as part of the tax under the new law.

Her words:

"How person go dey do transfer, una go dey reduce over 70 naira from person account, how much we go come get."

She further explained how this could become a burden for individuals who make multiple transfers in a single day, insisting that the government should ban the tax law as she does not support it.

She concluded:

"Imagine say you do transactions 10 times a day, Naso then go dey comot 77 naira from your account. Abeg this one, we no want, make them ban am, we no want at all. Abi una wan kpai us?"

Watch the video below:

