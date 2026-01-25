A Nigerian man has shared photos of a little boy who aced his examinations in school and came out top of his class

A photo of the little boy's result showed that he bagged the first position in class out of a total of about 16 pupils

The post also showed the comments of the boy's class teacher with regards to this examination result

A heartwarming story has surfaced on social media, showing a little boy's outstanding academic achievement.

The boy, who recently sat for his examinations in school, emerged as the top student in his class, out of a total of about 16 pupils.

Little boy's examination result goes viral

The news was shared by @iamtolulope on X, who posted photos of the boy's impressive result for his followers to see.

In the photos, comments from the boy's class teacher were seen, offering words of encouragement, advising the boy to put in more effort.

"Very good result. Put more effort," the teacher said.

The teacher's comment however, sparked a debate among netizens, with many expressing confusion and concern.

Many questioned the logic behind urging a top-performing student to work harder, citing the potential for unnecessary pressure and stress.

Reactions trail little boy's examination result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Toluwani said:

"Dem suppose flog this teacher. Which more effort he wan put again."

Fhfff said:

"Excellent was just two so that’s 2A the rest was Bs so I guesss that’s the reason for the put more effort."

Bdhj said:

Oluwatosin said:

"Congrats to your pikin. I con dey pity the one wey carry 16th for that class."

Alita said:

"Waw!! Congratulations. I can remember my own time!"

Prepared minds said:

"Good result, in today's result, it is better to concentrate on the child's Exam's Score, that's what the Child actually scored without aid especially for Children whose parents do their Home Work for them. Some Children will have 30 in the CA and will score 25 in Exam and pass."

Aina said:

"During my primary school days and early secondary school days, jss1 - jss3, my position (2nd or 3rd) didn't matter to my maternal grandfather once he sees the headmaster's/mistress' remark which always reads, 'put more efforts next term.' He'll only officially talk about my position the next day or 3rd day, bt on the days I received my report cards, our only focus would be 'put more efforts next term' and how I should've done better in each subjects. Onetime, there was only 1 mark between myself 3rd and the 2nd position. I heard plenty talk that day."

See the post below:

