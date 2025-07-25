Mixed reactions have trailed the report card of a primary four girl who took 18th position in her class

Apart from her performance in each subject, what caught people's attention was her class teacher's remark

Many social media users faulted the class teacher's remark, describing it as contradictory, while others had different opinions

A primary four schoolgirl's report card has sparked a debate on social media due to her class teacher's remark.

The student, named Nelson Yvonne, is a student of Manhyia Methodist Primary School and came 18th in her class, as seen in her result sheet shared online.

A little girl's report card has sparked a debate online. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, TikTok/@ohemaapretty79

Source: Getty Images

In the report card shared on TikTok by @ohemaapretty79, the girl was promoted to primary five.

According to the report card, the teacher wrote that she has a calm character, but a lazy attitude.

Quite unexpectedly, the teacher wrote in the class teacher's remark space that the girl should 'keep it up.'

This was the bone of contention for many netizens, as they thought the teacher's remark was contradictory.

A primary 4 girl took the 18th position in her class. Photo Credit: Ute Grabowsky

Source: Getty Images

Teacher's remark gets people's attention

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's remark below:

Forgive said:

"This teacher needs to meet ministry of education for writing keep it up whilst you wrote lazy on top of keep it up."

Wise Bills said:

"The result is not my problem 😁😃 Attitude said Lazy and teachers remark said Keep it up."

Sisca bills 🎊 said:

"In some schools when a number of students fail , it’s assumed the teacher isn’t doing well .image you writing keep it up. She should keep being lazy."

Peace Sika said:

"First of all I don't know why you're showing her name but that's up to you. Now, if you study the position in class and even the total score, she's an average student. My problem is with the head teacher. What exactly should the child keep up?"

mmmmmmm said:

"U people should stop that. What is going on becus of Internet. they are kids and they should hv some privacy in their life. Besides, the result is not bad she can better again next time."

Mrs Ayivor 1 said:

"Pls stop showing your child report on social media it will not help."

Veronica

"Attitude:Lazy Teachers remarks:Keep it up which kind of remarks bi this? Hmmm."

Tina ❣️bby said:

"You all should know that there's a difference between Attitude and teachers remarks .so the teacher is trying to let the parent know that the child is lazy in class some are active and some are also dull in class. so if u are saying we should send the teacher to GES then u have to be the first person cause u need to understand well before. with the keep it up the facilitator is trying to let us know that the child did her best so she should keep it up.

"Some remarks can also be impressive performance or developing so we should understand before we comment about the post. cause teaching work is not for the weak. Remember they are ones teaching our kids so we should appreciate them. Thanks."

Teacher's remark on girl's result sheet trends

