A Nigerian lady who is working as a lecturer sparked many reactions on social media after sharing the number of examination scripts she marked.

The lady who calls herself the Gen Z Lecturer posted a video on TikTok showing netizens the large number of scripts she marked.

The lecturer said she marked up to 300 scripts alone.

According to Lisa Okoye, she was tired after attending to the scripts which were 300 in number.

Lisa said:

"Just finished marking over 300 scripts. This lecturing life no easy at all."

Meanwhile, a some people in her comment section mentioned that they have marked more scripts as teachers.

The lecturer lamented after marking over 300 scripts alone.

Reactions as lecturer shares the number of examination scripts she marked

@G said:

"No mark any guy script anyhow ooh.. they're hustling at night while schooling."

@Bamice said:

"So na like this lecturer dey mark, them no dey read, I go sha pass that thing i wrote."

@Oyintare Belove said:

"Them sef dey tire to mark so the marking is sincerely not fair."

@thegreatfola said:

"In short, it saves time, improves marking quality, and makes assessment more fair and transparent."

@thattattoedgymguy said:

"Please reply me ma, am trying to study guidance and counselling, get my masters in it as well and become a lectureer, whats your take."

@Herbert Lucy said:

"Nah you go dey mark am nah other lecturers no dey mark am o."

@Johnson said:

"Naso them use my answer script take tie 300lvl answer script when I was in 200lvl....Omo."

@ORTEGA said:

"More grace to you nwanyi oma."

@Just Jenny said:

"I love this for u darling,more grace."

@Daisy said:

"300 only? You are enjoying, when I have thousands to mark after each semester, we service allefical.courses in my school. so our courses are mostly compulsory."

@user1965453850638 said:

"Can you please add 15 marks each especially guys?"

@James Joseph said:

"How will you feel about marking other scripts but this time, the script is about you?"

@Ere said:

"This is the part no one told us about. If you see my table ehn..... I need help."

@siyonna said:

"Omo so them no dey read that my long note. I sha go pass."

@Adebayo ola said:

"If it was my school, you could have given it to junior lecturers or post graduate students."

