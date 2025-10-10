A Nigerian lady resigned from her job in the National Health Service (NHS) and returned to Nigeria

According to the lady, who is a registered nurse, she booked a one-way ticket to Lagos and now focuses on her online business

Comparing her life abroad to what she enjoys in Nigeria, the lady said that life is better in the West African country

While many people want to move abroad in search of greener pastures, a Nigerian lady, Desola, did the opposite.

She quit her ICU job in the National Health Service (NHS) and moved back to Nigeria to focus on her online business.

Announcing her decision on TikTok, the registered nurse, in her mid-20s, said she booked a one-way ticket to Lagos after she quit her job abroad.

She wrote:

"POV: You resigned from your ICU job in the NHS, booked a one-way ticket to Lagos to focus on your online business and life feels like this."

Comparing life in Nigeria to abroad

She opined that life is much better in Nigeria than abroad. In her words:

"Life is much better here…"

The returnee's announcement elicited mixed reactions on TikTok.

She, however, did not disclose the online business she returned to Nigeria to focus on. At the time of this report, her TikTok post had garnered more than 5k views.

In recent years, Nigeria has experienced a net migration rate of around -51,680 (2022) and -86,115 (2021), indicating more people are leaving than arriving, a trend exacerbated by factors like unemployment and insecurity.

The largest immigrant nationalities in Nigeria have historically included Benin, Ghana, Mali, Togo, and Niger. According to Macrotrends, Nigeria's net migration for 2024 was -35,202.00, a 39.24% decline from 2023.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Netizens react to lady's decision to relocate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's decision to move back to Nigeria below:

ayodapson said:

"Go girl!"

Kaylleb said:

"You say?"

Beni said:

"Omg best of luck in this new chapter."

Honcho4L said:

"Keep it up."

Emmanuel momoh said:

"What business is this?"

TigernutEdibles said:

"How does it feel?"

