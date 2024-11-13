Lady Working as Nurse in US Says She Makes Her Monthly Salary in Nigeria in One Day Overseas
- A few months after she relocated to the United States, a Nigerian lady has opened up about her occupation and earnings
- She said she got into a nursing school immediately after she entered the US and eventually graduated from the course
- The lady's post online has sparked mixed reactions as some people accused her of lying about doing nursing
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady in the US, @jmodel, has revealed she makes way more money abroad than when she worked in Nigeria.
@jmodel said she relocated to the US months ago after her visa came out months ago, and she got into nursing school.
@jmodel added that she eventually graduated from nursing school and began working. She shared pictures to corroborate her claim.
She said what she now earns in one day as a nurse in the US is what she earned monthly back in Nigeria.
"Today I earn my monthly salary in Nigeria in one day!" she wrote.
She prayed for people hoping for such a story, saying they are next.
Netizens divided over nurse's post
zeename15 said:
"A CNA is not a nurse! They don’t write the NCLEX EXAM. Also you can’t become a nurse in 4-5 months. A CNA is a nursing assistant and don’t have the same certification with nurses. Please be guided oh!"
emekaokoro40 said:
"I’m already crushing on you. Welcome to America sweetheart."
Mildy said:
"@jmodel 🥰🥰gurl i graduated from same school and I guess we wrote the state exam together cos I was with this two g.irls 🤣🤣🤣...Naija all dey way."
debby said:
"Some people on this comment section are acting "oversabi".Congratulations jare my sister."
Precious ❤🤗 said:
"Omo😩 Big Congratulations… I’m next in Jesus name Amen."
Presh_outlook said:
"Amen o…manifesting next year 🙏 congratulations."
Tee💎 said:
"People always saying “don’t come America ,it’s difficult and depressing “ hope wuna see say because you no makam no mean say everybody no go makam . Congratulations."
Danielle said:
"I noticed this girl used these lies to grand. No nursing school is in a few months, not even LPN. This is not her first time saying this!"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse based in the US had opened up about his earnings.
Nigerian nurse in US shares humble beginning
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian registered nurse in the US had shared her humble beginning.
In a heartfelt video, she shared how she started as a bagger, then advanced to being a cashier, an elderly caregiver, and a hairdresser.
She eventually took up catering and cooking for others alongside her main work before becoming a nurse assistant.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng