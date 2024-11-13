A few months after she relocated to the United States, a Nigerian lady has opened up about her occupation and earnings

She said she got into a nursing school immediately after she entered the US and eventually graduated from the course

The lady's post online has sparked mixed reactions as some people accused her of lying about doing nursing

A Nigerian lady in the US, @jmodel, has revealed she makes way more money abroad than when she worked in Nigeria.

@jmodel said she relocated to the US months ago after her visa came out months ago, and she got into nursing school.

She said she got into nursing school in the US. Photo Credit: @jmodel

@jmodel added that she eventually graduated from nursing school and began working. She shared pictures to corroborate her claim.

She said what she now earns in one day as a nurse in the US is what she earned monthly back in Nigeria.

"Today I earn my monthly salary in Nigeria in one day!" she wrote.

She prayed for people hoping for such a story, saying they are next.

Netizens divided over nurse's post

zeename15 said:

"A CNA is not a nurse! They don’t write the NCLEX EXAM. Also you can’t become a nurse in 4-5 months. A CNA is a nursing assistant and don’t have the same certification with nurses. Please be guided oh!"

emekaokoro40 said:

"I’m already crushing on you. Welcome to America sweetheart."

Mildy said:

"@jmodel 🥰🥰gurl i graduated from same school and I guess we wrote the state exam together cos I was with this two g.irls 🤣🤣🤣...Naija all dey way."

debby said:

"Some people on this comment section are acting "oversabi".Congratulations jare my sister."

Precious ❤🤗 said:

"Omo😩 Big Congratulations… I’m next in Jesus name Amen."

Presh_outlook said:

"Amen o…manifesting next year 🙏 congratulations."

Tee💎 said:

"People always saying “don’t come America ,it’s difficult and depressing “ hope wuna see say because you no makam no mean say everybody no go makam . Congratulations."

Danielle said:

"I noticed this girl used these lies to grand. No nursing school is in a few months, not even LPN. This is not her first time saying this!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse based in the US had opened up about his earnings.

Nigerian nurse in US shares humble beginning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian registered nurse in the US had shared her humble beginning.

In a heartfelt video, she shared how she started as a bagger, then advanced to being a cashier, an elderly caregiver, and a hairdresser.

She eventually took up catering and cooking for others alongside her main work before becoming a nurse assistant.

Source: Legit.ng