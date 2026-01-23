A pastor has gone viral on social media days after the AFCON final match played between Morocco and Senegal

The viral clip shows the moment when the pastor predicted the number of goals that would be scored during the match

He also spoke about penalties and the team that would win, which exactly happened on match day in Morocco

A pastor is trending after a video showing him correctly predicting the AFCON final match and the winner of the game between Morocco and Senegal surfaced online days after the match.

Recall that on 18 January, Senegal played Morocco in the AFCON final tournament, which took place at one of the stadiums in Morocco.

Pastor trends after correctly predicting AFCON final

On that date, before the match, the pastor made a statement about what he saw in a prophecy concerning the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

He went on to mention that there would be only one goal in the match and also said the goal would be scored by Senegal, who would go on to defeat Morocco.

Unexpectedly, the game ended exactly the way the pastor had predicted, and a video now circulating on social media shows everything he said before the match.

The video, shared by a media user @son_of_prophet_ohb, shows the pastor speaking ahead of the game.

Speaking about the match just before kickoff, the pastor could be heard saying:

"It is Senegal and Morocco playing. The match will be played at 7. It’s going to be one hour and thirty minutes from now. Now it’s 5:30, so one hour thirty minutes from now they will be playing."

"Write it down, one goal, final. I saw a lot going on, so I’m giving you details so that you know what’s going to happen. Don’t worry about penalties. What is penalty? Penalty was just a little distraction."

"We live in a generation where people will not believe until they see. I know you’re asking yourself who will win. I already told us the winner, I said it last Sunday."

"The winner of AFCON 2025 is Senegal. Senegal will go right up in the match. I saw one goal."

As the video made its way online after the match, many people have been talking about the pastor and his prediction.

Reactions as pastor predicts AFCON winner

COMMISSIONER DJ SLIM wrote:

"Omo where can I find this man Abeg this is so accurate.. someone should tell me his location."

Miss Bluez noted:

"Una leave me all this prediction them begin preach Gospel."

Vandy shared:

"As Cameroon suffer reach God no dey see, na football god wan dey play now abi."

Eric Fondzenyuy added:

"yes mog you tomuch sir more grace to you sir."

armybillion said:

"Accurate 100%, clear prophecy and straight forward. Great Man from God."

Rose Adufa2024 noted:

"Gospel of Christ don dey enter foot ball prediction service."

