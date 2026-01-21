A Nigerian man based in the United States caught people's attention after showcasing how much an American telecommunication company credited him after their network service was disrupted for hours

He said there was a power outage which affected the company's cell towers for hours, and they sent money to their customers to apologise for the inconvenience

His experience abroad ignited conversations about the services of telecom giants in Nigeria and the benefits of a working system

A Nigerian man, who is in the US military, has shown netizens on X (formerly Twitter) one of the perks of living in a working system.

The man, with the handle @Horiyourme, narrated that there was a power outage in his neighbourhood some days ago, which affected the cell towers of Verizon.

Verizon is a major American telecommunications company providing wireless (mobile), internet (Fios, 5G Home), TV, and phone services.

US telecom company compensates Nigerian man

According to @Horiyourme, only a few Verizon customers had network on their phones, including him. He said the issue was resolved after eight hours, but the telecommunication company still took it upon themselves to credit its customers $20 (N28,388).

He hopes people will experience living in a working country before they die.

"In my neighborhood few days ago, there was a power outage to most of the @Verizon cell towers, only few customers had network on their phones. (Me included).

"Took about 8 hrs to resolve it. They're crediting us $20 because of that. I hope you taste a working country before you die," his tweet read.

To corroborate his story, he attached a message from the telecommunication company showing the money they sent him.

He further stated:

"That is like MTN crediting you because their network was bad. There is no way my neighborhood will have 8hrs power outage. That's impossible except we have a natural disaster (their cell towers lost power)."

Reactions trail man's experience with network provider

@Mrboorish said:

"The problem is nt dat MTN do not knw that they are supposed to pay/ reimburse u when their network is bad and for long hrs, the thing is dat even the people affected are nt even going 2 court 2 cancel them, you will be surprised they av the money kept in case of a class action, but nobody."

@SorinmadeSunday said:

"Our leaders have traveled all over the world they see how system works over there but will never copy the good policy na the won to extort us Dem go copy."

@JunNetworkJ said:

"Amen ooo.... Meanwhile someone Mumu people are attacking me for calling out Tinubu government in a comment.. I remembered when 9 mobile network went off on us for 5 whole days without any explanation and came back without any apologies, I had to dump the mumu line afterwards."

@seanpepisky said:

"The last power surge here couple of months ago, AT&T gave me credit of $250, while my home internet astound gave me a month free bill. A real system that works."

@petmario_ said:

"Many of my neighbours/friends who were affected are also getting credited—some received more than $20, which I think depends on each impact. Meanwhile, I’ve always been on T-Mobile and AT&T networks."

