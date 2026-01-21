A Nigerian man has shared the UTME 2025 result of a Nigerian girl whose result was reportedly withheld for several months

A Nigerian student's hopes for a university admission were dashed after her JAMB result was reportedly released months after the admissions process had concluded.

The young lady, Chukwukelu Happiness Emmanuella, had sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2025, but her result was withheld.

Student in tears as her JAMB result reportedly gets released after closure of admission window. Photo credit: NickyLloyd/ Getty Images, Winexviv/ X.

Source: Getty Images

Student's JAMB result reportedly released months later

The news was shared by @winexviv on X, who expressed sympathy for the student's heartbreaking situation.

According to him, Chukwukelu had performed well in her exams, scoring 69 in English, 83 in Physics, 83 in Biology, and 83 in Chemistry, with an aggregate score of 318.

The full result read:

"Dear Chukwukelu Happiness Emmanuella, Registration number: 202551358202HA. Your 2025 UTME result: English 69, Physics 83, Biology 83, Chemistry 83, Aggregate 318."

However, the delay in releasing her result meant that she missed the admissions window for the current academic year.

Winexviv sympathised with the young student, stating that she has been crying ever since she saw the result.

Man narrates sad story of Nigerian girl whose JAMB result was reportedly withheld. Photo credit: Winexviv/ X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"JAMB just released this girls result after it was withheld for several months. Now all admissions are closed. She has been crying all day. This is unfair to her."

Reactions as student's JAMB result gets released late

The news sparked emotional reactions from Nigerians, with many expressing outrage and disappointment at the situation.

Atinuke said:

"Since they witheld it, Jamb should offer her the admission. JAMB is the one that offers admission. They should give her and write a letter directly to the VC who can then minute the dean who will contact the HOD. One more person should not be too much. I hope it helps."

Lord of Warri said:

"She should sue them, this is easy money ₦1 billion for emotional trauma, mental distress, and denial of academic progression."

Ishaku said:

"A very beautiful result withheld for this long. These are the kinds of things that is driving the youth from education. They work hard yet the system betrayed them. This is not only wrong, it is evil."

Everything Politics1 said:

"The right step is to escalate through a formal petition. Factual pressure ensures the issue is documented and reviewed by senior authorities so it can be resolved properly."

Stephen Enunwah said:

"I think she can take jamb to court for emotional damage, we need to hold our public institutions accountable. Only if there was a pro-bono lawyer willing to accept the case."

Mayor added:

"The policy should permit the utilization of results for a minimum of three years. Requiring individuals to undertake the @JAMBHQ examinations annually does not appear to be an equitable process."

