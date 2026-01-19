A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has shared a video showing the job she secured for herself

In a video, she expressed frustration over transitioning from a shoe maker in Nigeria to a flower packer overseas

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's TikTok post about her job experience in the United Kingdom has gotten many netizens emotional.

The lady, who recently relocated to the UK, shared a video showing her current occupation, which contrasts with her previous profession.

Nigerian lady now working as a flower parker in the UK. Photo credit: @mercy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Shoe maker turns flower packer in UK

The video, posted by @mercy on TikTok, showed the lady working as a flower packer, a job that seems small compared to her shoe-making business in Nigeria.

In the clip, she expressed her frustration and surprise at the unexpected career shift she had to undergo, hinting that life abroad hadn't quite turned out as she had envisioned.

In her words:

"POV: Me in Nigeria thinking once I reach abroad I'll continue my shoe-making business. Me: Flower parker. Abroad will humble you but we move."

Reactions as lady becomes flower packer in UK

Her post quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users sharing their own stories of struggling to adapt to new realities in foreign lands.

Nigerian lady speaks after securing a job as a flower parker in the UK. Photo credit: @mercy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@Ebidough said:

"You can, first thing pay off any debt you have. secondly secure your legal immigration documents. Thirdly work and save do not build house buy land. Now it time to invest in the shoe making. Start small and sell online. Then when you are recognised for few sales, then you can fill product submission form on retail street shops online. They will ask you for sample and then you present proposal for it. you will definitely find your way up there. Note: it will never be easy and will take time to achieve these especially if you have debt to pay."

@Gold-Inspires|Mama Z³ said:

"Just putting this here maybe it can help. with this shoe making you may be able to apply for Global Talent Visa. Check on youtube about it."

@MALPAS_BRAIDER said:

"Me seasoned banker with 10 years experience plus being a hair stylist for over 30yrs reality will hit hard but we move."

@Inumidun said:

"Don’t be this courage sis, look up on how to become one here. Check for the Build that guides it register, your local community then you will find your way around it. Please don’t be carried away with this shift is not normal oo, you just need the right information and support so if I were you I won’t settle for less start now okay. All the best."

@kingsaniib commented:

"Park shift plenty to establish a shoe making company and go back to be a ceo that is what I will do if I were you."

@Olu Nation added:

"You’re doing well my sis. You will get to wherever you want to get to. Trust the process and don’t give up on your dreams."

Source: Legit.ng