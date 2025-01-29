A few months after leaving Nigeria to study in the United Kingdom, a young lady has already raised £15,450 (N29 million)

The Nigerian in the diaspora highlighted the different jobs she had to do in the UK and said she is not ashamed of it

The lady's revelations caused quite a stir online as some people refused to believe her, while others commented on the nature of the jobs

A Nigerian lady in the UK has opened up about how she made £15,450 (N29 million) a few months after moving abroad.

The excited lady shared her story during an interview with abroad-based TikTok content creator Precious Ubani.

How lady raised N29 million in UK

The lady told Precious she moved to the UK as a student on December 26 and resumed schooling on January 22, 2024.

Without wasting time, she said she acquired some technical skills and did a carer job, grass cutting and barbing. In her words:

"I came in here as a student. I had to learn how to barb hair here in UK. I had to learn how to do cleaning here in UK. I had to learn how to do grass cutting here in UK and I had to learn how to be a carer in UK.

"I came in 26th of December. I started my school. We resumed 22nd of January you know, 2024, within three months I started barbing in UK.

"Within that period, I started cutting grasses in UK. Within that period, I started doing cleaning in UK..."

She hinted at setting up her own business in the UK.

"Right now, I am trying to create my own business because people have started calling me for those kinds of jobs."

When Precious asked the lady if she feels embarrassed about the kind of jobs she does, she replied:

"Why will I be embarrassed where I am making my money? No, I can't be. I am not ashamed as long as I am hustling for it. As long as I am earning money from it..."

People react to the lady's testimony

Hyfyshades_more said:

"U guys should stop with dis in this uk wey u Dey so 😏like y’all carry the same grace Abi 😂just Dey play."

user416390913910 pretty me said:

"Why do people talk too much i thought you only have 20 hours to work as a student, you are just implicating yourself ooo?"

Cee Dee said:

"And you have to learn how to pay your taxes on the self employed income over £1000."

JP LOGS said:

"How can i get to uk i can do those jobs she mentioned i want to work for her company she will make it big opening a company."

KOFI PATRICK 👌 said:

"How can 20 hours par week pay that amount of money for less than a year. madam just speak the truth ehh?"

Kasco Lee said:

"Work! But don’t overwork yourself please… people slump and die all because of work work work."

Chuby said:

"Na money to use go be problem God send us helper that’ll make things easy for me I really want to go out of this country I no how to make hair very well."

Kizito said:

"For The same UK or somewhere else? my sister talk true. u can't get such money."

Globetrotter said:

"As student you work 20 hours a week do the maths it’s not adding up."

Olamilaycon said:

"The job she cannot do in Nigeria, can you just imagine."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who earns N1 million weekly in the UK had shaded those who asked her to return to Nigeria.

Lady gets well-paying job in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had secured a job that pays N4.2 million in the United Kingdom.

Before getting the huge job, the lady said she used to work as a support worker with little pay. She said she worked 15 hours daily and had back pains while at her previous job.

The lady rejoiced when she announced that her new job as an executive assistant paid her over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2 million). The lady's post stirred massive reactions.

