A Nigerian man's attempt to secure a new home left him speechless, and he's taken to social media to share his frustration.

He had contacted an agent about a fenced compound with a gate, hoping to rent an apartment.

Man shares experience with house agent

The man, identified as @Nnamdi, was taken aback when the agent sent over the full list of charges.

The breakdown included a caution fee, rent, legal fees, service charge, agency fees, and a rather curious 'drink' fee.

It said:

"Self contain N450k portable fence with gate. Caution fee N50k, rent N450k, Legal N45k, service charge N50k, Agency N90k, Drink N30k," the agent's message read.

While sharing the post online, @Nnamdi lamented that the cost was huge, especially that of drinks.

Reactions as man shares chat with agent

The post sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians, many of whom have had similar experiences with landlords and agents.

Some shared their own stories, while others offered words of advice and solidarity to @Nnamdi.

Blaq Hercu said:

"Any shop or apartment where drink is required. just run without looking back. You'll never have peace of mind."

@KIDDIES TOY VENDOR IN DELTA said:

"You never see 2 bedroom for 1.2m to 2m for this same ughelli. Houses for igwhreovie, ekuigbo and ekredjebor nor be for the week o. Once e carry pop na 800k to 2m or more o."

@Enoobong said:

"600k na for. Bedsitter for asaba ohh this kind house na 1.2 million for this side omo I don’t know how many companies are in delta state that houses are this expensive."

@Anita stephens said:

"Come Ekpoma Edo state make you see price when them dy put for house. Girls school road and ojo street na start that thing. I no blame them Na yahoo boys cause am na."

@B said:

"Brought my first house in January and found it so stressful. Now on the other side of selling my grandads property so will be interesting to see it from the other side."

@Maximum_Lycense reacted:

"Agents never finds house for me, I use my hand, It’s stressful but I do get fine house myself, yes dress up. And go to any location you wish and start asking questions, the fastest ways is to meet welders, carpenters and ask them for new houses ideas, they know faster than agents."

See the post below:

