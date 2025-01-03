A hilarious video of a young man retrieving the items he bought for his ex-girlfriend has been trending on the TikTok app

A video showed the moment he arrived at her compound and she handed all the gifts he bought for her while they were dating

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A video capturing the moment a young man collected his gifts from his former girlfriend has been circulating online, leaving viewers shocked.

The clip showed the ex-boyfriend arriving at his former girlfriend's residence, where she quickly returned the items he had purchased for her during their relationship.

Man takes back gifts he bought for former partner Photo credit: @certifieddina/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man retrieves gifts from ex-girlfriend

In the video shared by the ex-girlfriend's elder sister, @certifieddina, she attached a caption that narrated the amusing incident.

Divided reactions among social media users trailed the video as they flooded the comments section with their opinions.

Some viewers praised the ex-boyfriend for taking back his gifts, while others criticised him for being petty.

"POV: Your little sister breaks up with her boyfriend and he comes for his stuff," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man retrieves gifts from ex-girlfriend

The video undoubtedly provided entertainment for many TikTok users.

However, it also sparked concern about the etiquette of break-ups and the ownership of gifts exchanged during a relationship.

@BUDOZAR YT said:

"It only take a fearless and courage man to do this."

@Lonely commented:

"I don't know why everyone is pained about the guy collecting his stuff. What's holding the lady from collecting what she bought for him? Or she's just receiving without giving?"

@elly said:

"He walks away knowing the new girl friend has the necessary items."

@OPNA MYLES said:

"Why must I go for things I bought for someone love!!! Even if I bought it the same day we broke up I be will still not take it."

@Ikpang Jnr reacted:

"How do you date guys that take their gifts back??? I left my ex with all the things I bought and she dey my dm since dey beg to come back."

@Earl Cardiff said:

"If a guy collects the things he bought for you when una breakup,you sef collect the one you bought for him. Ohhh i forgot (Una no de buy anything."

@Haywhy_official1 added:

"My guy bought tv, Gotv for me and collected it back since then I have been from grass to grace coz I returned it and get new one the next day far better than the one he bought for me sef. He’s a Red."

Man reclaims gifts from ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man arrived at the house of his former girlfriend with his male friend to take back the wigs he bought for her.

This was his reaction after their relationship faced an irreconcilable issue that led to a break-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng