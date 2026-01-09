A Nigerian lady shared an emotional TikTok video expressing sorrow over feelings of personal inadequacy

The lady, born in 1997, tearfully said she felt she had achieved nothing despite having her own living space

Her vulnerability resonated widely online, sparking supportive reactions from viewers facing similar life pressures

A deeply personal and emotional video from a Nigerian lady has stirred a cord in the hearts of many on social media.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady spoke with deep sorrow and frustration about the heavy burden of societal expectations she had carried since childhood.

A Nigerian lady shares a video expressing sorrow over feelings of inadequacy. Photo credit: EyeEm (Freepix)

Source: UGC

The young lady, who claimed she was born in 1997, confronted her own feelings of inadequacy. In the clip, the 29-year-old lady tearfully confessed that she feels she has 'achieved nothing' in her life so far.

She panned her camera around her simple living space, sadly shaking her head and noting how 'empty' it was.

"1997, and I haven't achieved anything. I have not achieved anything, 1997," she said.

"This is my house. No property. Nothing, nothing. I did not achieve anything," she added.

Her vulnerability has touched a nerve across social media, as many viewers in their late twenties and early thirties identify with the pressure to meet certain life milestones, such as owning property, advancing their careers, and getting married.

A young Nigerian Woman laments over the lack of success and achievements, sparking reactions on social media. Photo credit: mummytwinslifestyle. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, the video shared on TikTok also carried a powerful message. Despite drowning in her tears, she ended the video by thanking God for being among the living.

Watch the emotional TikTok video below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's tearful moment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Faith said:

"1997 has achieved so many things: my dream business, my dream marriage, and my dream cars, even though I have not seen it yet, I know I have achieved alot this year."

BakesbyAda wrote:

"At least you are married, me nkor. I am still living with my parents, no job, no money, no boyfriend, no pikin. Sometimes I soak my pillow and try to figure out where I’ve gone wrong, especially when I see my mates thriving so well."

Kkubzy222 stated:

"Thank God for life, me too I no achievement anything. You even get house, me I no even get store. I am 1993, but I thank God for good health and for being alive."

J.JGyang commented:

"Don't forget we are not taking it anywhere, so stop stressing yourself."

January 12th wrote:

"Me nko, 1993 single mother, I don't have anything, but I have a child and life. We move. I will be 33 years old on Monday. I thank God."

Nigerian lady clears mother's N55 million debt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her joy on social media after finally settling her late mother's debt of a whopping N55 million.

In an emotional video posted via her official TikTok account, she recounted how her mother had taken on the debt, not knowing she would pass away six months later.

After her mother's demise, she became responsible for the debt, and all efforts to seek help from outsiders, including lawyers, proved futile.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng